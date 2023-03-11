The 16 Best Easter Candies to Put in Your Baskets—Including Limited-Edition Peeps

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Painting eggs, eating a big feast, getting dolled up and looking for plastic orbs in the backyard are some of the best parts of Easter. To prepare for all of that, you’re going to need a whole lot of candy to put into baskets and for the big egg hunt. If you don’t have time to buy bags of candy at the grocery store, don’t fret. Amazon is here to the rescue with a slew of sweet options that you can order ASAP and get delivered straight to your doorstep. In fact, most of them come in massive bags, boxes or packages, making Easter prep even easier for you.

The options are endless when it comes to the best Easter candies you can fill your baskets and plastic eggs with. Chocolate is of course a crowd-pleaser, but if fruit-flavored candies are more up your alley, Amazon has plenty of those too. If you really want to impress, check out Peeps’ limited-edition candies: the Lollipop Rings and the Gummies.

And we know candy isn’t enough to pack a whole basket, so we’ve also included four fun basket stuffers. Take, for example, a bunny LEGO set that’ll definitely keep them busy or eggs filled with hands-on science experiments.

Easter can sometimes be a stressful holiday to prep for, so let us lighten the load with the 16 best Easter candy options you can find for cheap on Amazon.

Peeps Limited-Edition Lollipop Rings (Pack of 3)

Who would’ve thought you could get Peeps in a lollipop form? Each bag contains four individually wrapped rings and we bet you haven’t seen (or eaten) anything like them before.

Peeps Limited-Edition Peeps Gummies (Pack of 3)

These limited-edition Peeps are mixed fruit flavored, miniature-sized and in a gummy form. Each bag houses around 18 pieces, which is perfect for filling plastic eggs.

Cadbury Mini Eggs

Milk chocolate with a sugar shell is an Easter essential. Cadbury’s Mini Eggs comes in a resealable bag, which is perfect for when you want to have a late-night snack the day before but still want to put some out on Easter.

Easter Chocolate Candy Spring Assortment

Calling all chocolate lovers, this Easter candy assortment has all the best names, including M&M, Snickers and Milky Way.

Easter Chocolate Candy Spring Assortment $10.98 Buy Now

Brach’s Classic Jelly Bird Eggs

You can’t forget to pick up some jelly beans! They’re an Easter must-have for plastic eggs and baskets.

Brach's Classic Jelly Bird Eggs $6.49 Buy Now

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bunny (Pack of 36)

Hide all of these cute little chocolate bunnies around the yard and in their baskets. It’s a pack of 36, which is so convenient if you have a bunch of kiddos participating in your Easter egg hunt.

Kinder Joy Eggs (Pack of 15)

What better candy to include in your Easter festivities than these Kinder Joy Eggs? Each one comes with a surprise toy inside.

Mini Soft & Chewy Easter Candy Variety Pack

Not a chocolate stan? Go for the most delicious chewy candies: Sour Patch and Swedish Fish. This variety pack comes with four different versions of the two.

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunny

There are always those people who buy giant chocolate bunnies each year, but more so for the aesthetics of it. Whether it’s for decoration or actual consumption, you can never go wrong with Reese’s.

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter… $10.98 Buy Now

Ferrero Rocher Premium Gourmet Chocolate Bulk Bundle

Elevate your Easter with this set of Ferrero Rocher chocolates. It includes one bunny-shaped box of the brand’s cult-favorite hazelnut-chocolate balls, in addition to three bags of chocolate eggs. All of these candies are individually wrapped, so they’re handy for slipping into baskets or keeping out on your counter.

Fruit Flavored Candy Assortment

Another fruity option is this assortment of Twizzlers and Jolly Ranchers. You get 160 pieces, which is more than enough for your Easter egg hunt.

Fruit Flavored Candy Assortment $14.07 Buy Now

Chocolate and Fruit Candy Assortment

You don’t have to pick between chocolate or fruit candies when you can buy mixed packs like this one.

Dove Chocolate Easter Variety Pack

For those who won’t be entertaining a bunch of kids this Easter and just want a bag of rich chocolates, check out with this Dove variety pack. It includes dark chocolate and sea salt caramel, dark and milk chocolate swirl and plain dark chocolate.

Miniatures Chocolate Assortment Treats

The best Easter candy has got to be the one that comes in a huge bag. Buy yours in bulk like this variety of miniature chocolates from all of the classic chocolate-makers. Think of how many plastic eggs and baskets you could fill with 120 pieces!

Miniatures Chocolate Assortment Treats $12.99 Buy Now

Brach’s Easter Kiddie Mix

If you’re celebrating Easter with a bunch of sour candy lovers, they’ll be pleased to find Lemonheads, Now and Laters, Gobstoppers and more in their baskets.

Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears (65 Count)

For an organic and more health-conscious alternative, order this big box of Black Forest gummy bears. They’re made from real fruit juices and feature six yummy flavors: Strawberry, Pineapple, Cherry, Orange, Lemon and Apple.

Lxitol Easter Basket

This Easter basket is so adorable and comes in a variety of colors. It’s certainly sturdy (and cute) enough to hold all their eggs, candies and toys.

LEGO Creator 3in1 White Rabbit 31133 Building Toy Set

LEGOs are foolproof gifts for kids, especially when they’re exhausted from searching for eggs in the yard.

Genuvi Pop Ball It Fidget Toys

These little fidget balls will keep them occupied while they devour all their candies. They’re also just so brightly colored that they’ll match perfectly with the other plastic eggs and toys you give them.

Be Amazing! Toys Egg-Cellent Experiment

Load up their baskets with these hands-on egg-shaped science kits. Each one provides a unique activity and some even have a bonus activity!

QINGQIU Easter Bubble Bath Bombs

All the kiddos will need a bath after digging through the backyard and sprinting for eggs. That’s why these bath bombs that come with squishy toys make great basket stuffers.