The Best Procrastinator-Proof E-Gift Cards That Are Easy To Buy & Send Online

Traditionally speaking, giving a gift card or chunk of cash as a holiday gift gets a rap, but it doesn’t have to be a last-minute gift that looks like you put zero thought into it at all whatsoever. Given strict social distancing limitations in place this year, many of us will be celebrating the holidays with our loved ones virtually, which means giving e-gifts over the Internet is more acceptable than ever before. Besides, in all reality, gift cards allow the giftee in question to get whatever they want, so you don’t have to do the guesswork to try to figure it out. However, shipping gift cards in the mail is risky—sadly, they’re often stolen en route.

Look, I’ll admit it—I’ve definitely been one to scurry into the nearest grocery store to pick out a last-minute (and super generic) gift card on my way to Christmas gift exchanges with my family in the past (I mean, I highly doubt my grandmother wanted a gift card to Home Depot, but hey, that’s all that was left) but now, it’s so darn easy to buy and send thoughtful e-cards online from stores and services that the giftee in question will actually love—and it takes even less time than sprinting to the CVS around the block and checking out IRL. Scroll through below to check out some of the best last-minute e-gift cards you can buy and send online without looking like a massive procrastinator.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Personalized E-Gift Cards

Okay, so gift cards often get a bad rap when it comes to the “thoughtful gifts” category, but when you personalize with a chic design or a special photo that the giftee will love, that’s an entirely different story.

Postmates E-Gift Card

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to eat (and support local restaurants) but isn’t exactly an expert in the kitchen.

Winc E-Gift Card

If all “they want for Christmas is booze” consider gifting them with a Winc e-gift card, which will allow them to stock up on premium, yet affordable wine or sign up for their subscription service.

Etsy E-Gift Card

There are very few people I know who don’t love to score a unique, vintage, or hand-made find on Etsy, and this email-able gift card is the perfect way to let them pick out something special for themselves.

Hulu E-Gift Card

Give the gift of movies and television with a Hulu gift card—available in amounts of $25 to $100. From Little Fires Everywhere to the latest episodes of The Masked Singer, there’s no shortage of amazing content on the streaming service. Plus, you can let the receiver choose whether to do the basic subscription for $5.99 a month or go ad-free for $11.99 a month.

FabFitFun E-Gift Card

Each season, FabFitFun sends out customizable boxes with full-size products—at a fraction of what you’d pay if you just bought every item individually. You can purchase gift cards in amounts from $25 to $300 to send to someone who would love being surprised every quarter with new goodies delivered to their door.

Amazon Prime Membership

While it’s not technically a gift card, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you already know how much the service’s ridiculously expansive product range is, and how the one to two-day shipping speeds are a major game-changer. Plus, Prime members get access to special deals and streaming services. You can give the gift of prime for three months at just $39 or the entire year for $119.

Lululemon E-Gift Card

Perfect for the fitness buff or athleisure lover on your list this year, Lulu’s gift cards can be easily purchased online and sent to the recipient by mail or by email.

ClassPass E-Gift Card

Sure, they might not be able to take a class in-person for a bit longer, but ClassPass offers thousands of online fitness courses they can do in the comfort of their own home.

Territory Foods E-Gift Card

For the foodie or wellness junkie in your life, a Territory Foods digital gift card is a thoughtful gift that will allow them to order from a vast selection of tasty pre-made dishes delivered straight to their door. Whether they’re plant-based or following a special diet like Keto or Whole30 (or just like healthy and actually delicious meals that are ready in minutes), they’ll not only be excited to select their meals for the week, but they’ll also totally enjoy a week off from cooking.