Durable Drying Racks to Make Laundry Day Easier

Finding out that your clothes are still wet after a cycle in the dryer is infuriating. It ruins your whole afternoon. It makes you feel like you wasted your time, and potentially money, if you dragged your dirty clothes to the laundromat. Another common laundry problem is that you hand-washed all of your sweaters and now you have nowhere to drape them. Your shower curtain rack is full and all non-cloth chairs are occupied. If you struggle with one or both of these problems, it might be time to get a drying rack.

Drying racks will allow you to air-dry your clothes faster than your kitchen chair will. They’re more efficient and can hold a ton of clothes. If you’re short on space, don’t fret. All of the best drying racks are foldable and collapsible, so you can store them easily in the back of your closet or under a piece of furniture. Two of our options are steel, while another is made out of bamboo. One of our picks is a drying rack that has a special sweater rack and a place to dry your shoes, in case you get caught in the rain or need to wash your sneakers. These racks will take some of the pain out of laundry day.

1. SHAREWIN Clothes Drying Rack

If you don’t have access to a reliable dryer or your dryer leaves your comforter damp, check out this durable drying rack. It can be expanded to dry your comforter and half of your closet at the same time. The legs of the drying rack lock together on either side, making the rack sturdy even when you add a lot of wet clothes onto it. This stainless steel drying rack is foldable, so you can tuck it away under your bed or in a closet after you’re done drying.

2. Home-it Clothes Drying Rack

Made out of bamboo, this lightweight drying rack from Home-it comes completely assembled. All you need to do is pop it up when it’s time to get those clothes drying. This rack gives a total of nine bars to drape and air-dry your clothes on. The top shelf has four bars, so you can either dry your sweaters flat, place your wet jeans on it or drape a dress over the top. There are two bottom tiers that you can drape t-shirts and smaller delicate clothing items.

3. Honey-Can-Do Heavy Duty Gullwing Drying Rack

Make air-drying easy with this steel drying rack from Honey-Can-Do. This foldable drying rack gives you a lot of space to hang up shirts to air-dry. It’s even got a built-in mesh sweater shelf, so the metal bars don’t affect the shape of your sweaters, and a place to dry your shoes. This rack can conform to whatever space you need and be configured into six different positions. You can fold and store this drying rack out of sight.