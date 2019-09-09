The Best Drugstore Moisturizers For Oily Skin

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like me and have stubborn oily skin, you know that keeping the shine at bay (yes, even during the winter) isn’t an easy task. While I’m often to forgo the moisturizer with the hopes of keeping the grease to a minimum throughout the day, I’ve learned that failing to hydrate your skin at all can actually cause your skin to compensate for a lack of self-inflicted moisture by producing even more oil. So, in my years of research (along with trial and error), I’ve been able to find a few budget-friendly drugstore moisturizers for oily skin that keep hydrated without turning you into a complete oil slick.

Aside from keeping the shine under control, an oil-free moisturizer with mattifying properties also tend to be a good choice for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin, as excess oil and clogged pores can trigger active breakouts and blackheads. With cooler weather and dryer conditions on the horizon, it’s natural for even the most oily of skin types to need a little extra moisture. These affordable skincare products rival their high-end counterparts, and will help to balance out hydration levels without leaving behind grease.

1. Formula Ten Seriously Shine-Free Moisturizer

This ridiculously affordable moisturizer mattifies the skin all day without leaving it feeling tight and over-dried. Thanks to a blend of soothing aloe vera to hydrate and bamboo extract to keep oil at bay for hours on end, this shine-free daytime hydrator is an oily girl’s dream. It’s also a favorite among makeup artists to use on models while on set during sweaty and humid location shoots because it keep skin shine free without caking under makeup or causing irritation.

2. Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer

Cetaphil is derm-approved drugstore label that seriously delivers with their gentle skincare range, without compromising effectiveness. This oil-controlling moisturizer ensures skin stays soft and supple, rather than shiny and oily. This is a really great wallet-friendly moisturizer for those who are oily or have acne-prone skin. It’s also a winner because it’s formulated with SPF 30, making it a solid choice for everyday wear.

3. Olay Regenerist Whip

Olay isn’t the cheapest skincare label in the drugstore aisle, but it’s definitely one of the best (and obviously, still super affordable). To me, most of their products are completely on par with luxury labels that you’d have to shell out upwards of $100+ to find the same quality and performance. Their new whipped moisturizer is no different. It’s the perfect formula for those with oily skin who are still concerned about premature aging. Aside from that, it sits beautifully under makeup — I actually use it in place of a primer.

4. L’Oreal Hydra Genius

While the term “hydra” may throw you off if you have oily skin, this hyaluronic acid-infused gel moisturizer delivers moisture without the grease and grime. It’s a great under-makeup option that sinks into skin quickly without leaving behind an oily residue. It’s infused with aloe water rather than heavy oils, which allows the skin to retain moisture without feeling greasy for up to 72 hours.