Our Favorite Drugstore Foundations For Combination Skin

Drugstore makeup is having a moment and foundations have never been so in-demand and on par with higher-end formulas that likely cost triple the price. With a wide array of options from almost every beauty brand, it can be a challenge to figure out which formulas will be the best for your skin types as well as preference. It can also be hard to discern which ones will provide what level of desired coverage (full, medium, light) and finish (dewy, matte, satin), have decent wear time and which ones are actually good for your skin.

If you have combination skin (which generally means you tend to get oily in the T-zone area and feel normal to dry on the other areas of your face), you’ll love these wallet-friendly foundation that aren’t overly matte, but won’t leave you looking like an oil slick mid-day either.

1. Maybelline Matte & Poreless Foundation

The Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation is an extremely popular foundation due to its blurring technology, wide shade range and long-lasting medium coverage. This foundation features micro-powders designed to control shine and reduce the appearance of pores while leaving your skin with a lightweight, natural matte finish that doesn’t cake on the skin. It’s available in 40 shades to suit a wide range of skin tones.

2. e.l.f. Studio Flawless Foundation

e.l.f’s Flawless Finish Foundation encompasses almost everything a foundation should have–a lightweight feel in an oil-free formula that dries down to a satin finish and SPF protection. This liquid formula also restores uneven skin texture(s) and tones for visibly brighter, flawless-looking skin.

3. L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Foundation

L.A. Girl’s Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation is a great dupe for Smashbox’s famous HD foundation, right down to the similar packaging. With its high-definition, long-wearing formula, this foundation will give you flawless looking skin with a full coverage finish. The lightweight formula has added antioxidants to help hydrate and improve skin’s appearance and will give you comfortable, all day wear.