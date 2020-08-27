This Feathery Home Decor Trend Instantly Gives Your Space a Dash of Bohemian Charm

You’ve undoubtedly seen dried pampas grass arrangements scattered across on Pinterest boards, the Instagram feeds of style bloggers, and probably the majority of outdoor weddings you’ve ended in the past five years. The first time I encountered the fluffy botanical arrangements was on an apartment tour posted on one of my favorite home decor blogs, and let’s just say I was instantly obsessed with this mysterious plant? a flower? Frankly, I really didn’t know what on the earth they were, or what to even type into the search query to try and figure it out—let alone how to buy some of my own online. All I knew is that I just had to get my hands on some of my own for my lackluster apartment (and a chic gilded vase to match their creamy coloring, of course).

After hours of scouring the web and probing several style-savvy friends for some hints on what these textural, furry looking stems were even called, I finally figured it out, and to my excitement, I learned they were actually pretty easy to find online, super affordable, and able to last for years without having to touch them at all (because I don’t exactly have a green thumb, to be honest.) For reference, I’ve had mine for over two years, and they’re still going strong with minimal shedding (the trick is to lightly spritz them with a light hold hair spray to preserve them). Whether you were already hip to these chic grass accents or are new totally new to them, scroll through below to check out some of my favorite, low-maintenance, and affordable pampas grass stems to add to your current decor lineup.

1. For The Love of Pampas Dried Pampas Grass Set

This fuzzy, extra-long pampas grass stems measure forty-two inches in total length for a bold yet organic look. These neutral-hued grass pieces last up to two to three years and are perfect for wedding and home decor.

2. Dongliflower Small Pampas Grass Bunch

This ultra full and fuzz bunch of neutral-toned pale yellow pampas grass plumes are perfect for adding a bit of bohemian flavor to your living room or bedroom without investing in an expensive new furniture piece.

3. Beau Jour Dried Pampas Grass Set

This stylish set of dried pampas grass plumes gives your space a touch of texture and whimsical feel without adding bold colors. This bunch comes with about thirty pieces.