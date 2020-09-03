Stylish Dressing Room Screens That’ll Serve As Decorative Backdrops

Vintage-inspired dressing room screens can totally transform any room. They were originally used for changing behind and finding some much-needed privacy. You probably won’t use them for that purpose unless you live in a window-filled apartment and no curtains. If you do, kudos. These screens don’t only need to be used for that reason, though. They can act as a room divider in a crowded and potentially door-less apartment. You could also just use them as added decoration. You can hang the next day’s OOTD on the screen or cover up an awkward wall that you have no idea what to do with.

That’s why we rounded up the best dressing room screens for you. These screens are anywhere between three and six panels, so you can customize your room divider to your needs. All of our picks are foldable, making them easy to adjust and store. Some of our selections come assembled already. Who doesn’t love low-maintenance home decor? The screens are available in a variety of styles, so you’ll be able to find one that suits yours.

1. U-MAX Room Divider

This brown dressing room screen will go with most home decor aesthetics with its rich color. You won’t have to assemble this screen, because it comes fully assembled with its dual hinges and foldable panels. Made out of wooden rattan paper, this screen is both durable and lightweight. It won’t be a pain to move or shift this screen. You can either get a four-panel brown screen or a six-panel coffee screen.

2. RHF 6 ft Tall (Extra Wide) Diamond Room Divider

This room divider is much more than that. This stylish dressing room screen has six shelves built-in, which makes this piece truly unique and even more decorative. You’ll be able to display little knick-knacks to add your personality to the divider. It features a stylish cross-weave pattern that adds a little bit of luxury to this dressing screen. It’s a total of 6 ft. tall and each panel is 19.5 in. You can get this room divider in medium or large sizes.

3. Legacy Decor 4-Panel Blossom Screen Room Divider

This traditional shoji divider would be a stunning addition to any room. The four-panel dressing room screen has a cherry blossom design on one side, which is broken up with a lattice wooden frame. The screen is translucent, so you can get creative and light up the other side with a string of lights. It’s essentially a work of art. If you need to store this piece, you can fold it up easily.