16 Dresses to Splurge on For The Fall Season—Including Ones J.Lo & Taylor Swift Have Worn

Trust me when I say I’m all for shopping on a budget. I’m not typically one to splurge on expensive clothing, but there are plenty of times when life will surprise you with a special occasion that requires a fancy, new dress. Though I have yet to experience a wedding or super bougie event other than high school prom, I’m counting down the days until then and putting together a wishlist of expensive dresses that catch my eye.

Your first destination might be Nordstrom (fair), but you definitely don’t want to sleep on Saks Fifth Avenue’s dress offerings. The retailer’s featured brands run the gamut—from classics like Oscar de la Renta and Burberry to more of-the-moment ones like STAUD and Alice + Olivia. There’s no shortage of styles or silhouettes either. While most of the picks are midi length (hint, hint: a current trend), you’ll find some mini and maxi dresses, as well.

Between flowy, floral dresses and ones with cutouts and unique details, we’re certain you’ll find your next splurge-worthy dress below. Instead of taking apart your entire closet as if a hurricane hit it, shop these big-budget dresses from Saks Fifth Avenue. After all, you deserve to treat yourself!

Oscar de la Renta Floral Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

J.Lo strutted through the streets of Europe alongside Ben in this eye-catching Oscar de la Renta dress. The waist belt and handkerchief hem make it the perfect candidate for any special occasion or vacation. Keep it casual like Jennifer by styling the garment with plain white flip-flops from TKEES.

Alexander McQueen Balloon-Sleeve Cotton Midi-Dress

The celeb also wore this ballooning midi dress by Alexander McQueen while honeymooning with Ben. Pair it with sandals for the remaining days of summer or with boots to transition the dress to fall.

Oscar de la Renta Embroidered Flower Bell Skirt Dress

Remember when Taylor Swift shut down the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet in this dress? Talk about detail and craftsmanship; the embroidered flowers are simply divine.

STAUD Brigitte Colorblocked Open-Back Maxi Dress

This STAUD maxi dress just screams sunshine and warm weather. The open self-tie back definitely steals the show.

Burberry Lollie Colorblocked Turtleneck Midi-Dress

I couldn’t think of a better fall number than this Burberry turtleneck dress. You’ll look like you came straight off the runway when you style it with a sleek black or brown boot and an oversized coat.

Alice + Olivia Necole Feather-Embellished Minidress

If Ariana Grande was a dress, she’d be this Alice + Olivia one. The feather trim, twisted V-neck and front cutout are the most luxe design elements. Shop it ahead of the holiday season and wear it to upcoming holiday and New Year parties.

Carolina Herrera Striped Pleated Crisscross Midi-Dress

Pink seems to be the new black, so why not shop this pleated crisscross dress that’ll grab everyone’s attention when you walk into the room?

Carolina Herrera Striped Pleated… $2,190 Buy Now

Polo Ralph Lauren Irne Floral Tie-Neck Midi-Dress

Head out in style in this Polo Ralph Lauren midi dress. Its silhouette, pattern and colors give off an autumnal vibe that’s dying to get into your closet ahead of fall.

Victoria Beckham Utility Cut Out Midi-Dress

Anything Victoria Beckham designs instantly gets our stamp of approval. She’s major fashion goals and so is this utility-inspired dress. Style it with slouchy knee-high boots for a sophisticated fall OOTD.

Stella McCartney Falabella Chain-Embellished Minidress

If you’re a sucker for chain details, check out with this Stella McCartney minidress. It’s simple yet chic and would look great with black or a pop of color at the feet.

Cynthia Rowley Aurora Taffeta Midi-Dress

Cynthia Rowley’s Aurora Taffeta Midi-Dress is another fab option for a wedding. The light blue color is obvi its main selling point, but so are the ruffle and bow details. Complete your look with a tiny white top handle bag and neutral or metallic heels.

L’AGENCE Jodie Silk Slip Dress

I couldn’t not include a silk slip dress in this list. They’re the most of-the-moment dress style that’ll look amazing at any event, date night, fancy dinner or wedding. Versatility is key!

Self-Portrait Bustier Tiered Chiffon Midi-Dress

When I think of Self-Portrait, my mind goes to light tones, lacey materials and flowy movement, which is why this black midi dress stands out. The bustier bodice falls in line with the trending corset and its crystal trim adds an extra edgy flair.

ML Monique Lhuillier Floral Embroidered Mesh Midi Dress

Twist and twirl in this floral midi dress at the next big day you’re invited to. It’s light and playful, which is all you can ask for in a wedding guest dress.

Zimmermann Kaleidoscope Belted Midi-Dress

This Zimmerman dress looks like something straight out of J.Lo’s closet—she loves a good floral midi dress. This one is much more fall-appropriate because of its stunning print and warm hues. It also features side pockets (!!!).

Missoni Sleeveless Knit Patchwork Maxi Dress

Though Missoni is known for its colorful patterns, this patchwork maxi dress looks a bit different from its counterparts. The halterneck, side slit, open back and beaded detailing are truly doing the most. I could totally see this as an off-duty model look for a star-studded event or dinner.