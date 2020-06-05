Chic and Versatile Dresses for Every Occasion

Every woman needs a comfy dress they can throw on at a moment’s notice. If you’ve got an event where you aren’t entirely sure what level of fancy garb people will be wearing, you should have an adaptable dress. This dress can work in multiple settings, from work to a wedding. We rounded up three of the best dresses that can be altered to look more elegant or casual with a statement necklace, a pair of stylish mules or headband. But above all, the dress should be comfortable. As much as we love our tight high-waisted skirts, we can start to feel it digging into your ribs and torso after a long day.

Among our figure-flattering picks are two maxi dresses and one above-the-knee dress. One of our maxi dresses is plus size. Two of our picks are high-waisted dresses while the other option is a high-waisted tunic that is draped loose. These dresses are made out of comfy, lightweight fabrics to ensure that you can wear them all day (and night) long without feeling constrained. Between our picks, there are easily more than 50 styles, colors and patterns to choose from. That’s a whole lot of dresses to browse, so you better get started. You’ll be able to find the dress you’ve been looking for.

1. Amoretu Women’s Summer Tunic Dress

This tunic dress from Amoretu has a super chill vibe. It’s loose, flowing and comfy. The slightly puffy long sleeves adds more volume to the dress and lets you look a little slouchy—but in a good way. This dress is great for everyday wear, and it can be dressed up with accessories for date night. You can wear this dress throughout the year by simply adding layers under and over it, like tights, jackets and sweaters. It’s available in many colors and different sleeve-lengths.

2. GRECERELLE Women's Sleeveless Dress

This chic maxi dress from GRECERELLE is flattering on every body type. With its high-neck, sleeveless design, the dress emphasizes your curves up top and then flows down from the empire waist. The loose skirt, which is made out of comfy rayon and spandex, even has a pair of pockets. A dress with pockets simply can’t be passed up. You can wear this dress to work, class, weddings or just dinner out with your fam. Peruse 35 colors and patterned dresses to see which one fits your personality.

3. POSESHE Women's Solid V-Neck Dress

This fashionable maxi dress, which is available in plus sizes, is a stunner. It’s made for grand entrances, whether you’re attending a wedding or got a hot date planned. There are more than 10 color and patterned dresses to browse, ranging from a solid purple dress to a light blue dress featuring white flowers. This dress has an empire waist and a deep v-neckline. It’s made out of jersey knit and spandex, which means that you’ll be super comfy and radiant at the same time.