I Need the Best Dressed Celebrities From the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet to Punch Me in the Face

I Need the Best Dressed Celebrities From the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet to Punch Me in the Face

I Need the Best Dressed Celebrities From the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet to Punch Me in the Face

Hello, I am hyperventilating. The date is August 26, 2019, and some of music’s biggest celebrities stepped out at the MTV Video Music Awards tonight in some of the hottest looks you ever did see (we’re talking head-to-toe glitter, luxe cowboy suits, and straight-up lingerie). And dear reader, it is my duty to share with you the best dressed 2019 VMAs red carpet looks, so that you, too, may experience the holy sartorial enlightenment that I did whilst browsing Shutterstock. Good god.

While there’s no official dress code for the 2019 Video Music Awards (at least as far as we know), guests know they are expected to show up in something no less than show-stopping. Something fun, something sexy, something maybe even a little wild. And boy, did this year’s attendees deliver.

From Lizzo’s red-hot gown (complete with a feather boa) to Taylor Swift’s bedazzled blazer dress to Lil Nas X’s glitter-on-glitter-on-glitter tux—it’s like 2003 all over again. But this time, better.

Scroll through to see our top picks for best dressed celebrities at the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet.

Taylor Swift in Versace

Halsey

Camila Cabello

Lil Nas X

Lizzo in Moschino

Gigi Hadid

Jonathan Van Ness

The Jonas Brothers

Bella Hadid

Shawn Mendes

Hailee Steinfeld

