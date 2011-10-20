StyleCaster
Share

The Best-Dressed Villains in Hollywood (Halloween Edition)

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best-Dressed Villains in Hollywood (Halloween Edition)

Jessica Rubin
by
The Best-Dressed Villains in Hollywood (Halloween Edition)
10 Start slideshow

Don’t know what you want to be for Halloween? Not in the mood to stroll through a party in your underwear with bunny ears on your head? We’ve got a quick-fix for your Halloween costume blues. The villain. After all, there’s nothing more fun then letting your evil side loose and finding an excuse to look outrageous, scary and sexy all at the same time.

We all have an evil character that we love to hate, so we’ve rounded up ten of the most stylish baddies to ever grace the big screen. From classics like Cruella DeVille to more contemporary cultural icons such as Debbie Harry in Hairspray (the original, of course), we’ve got it all.

So click through for a little diabolical Halloween inspiration and let us know which evil temptress you’ll be dressing up as come October 31st!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford in Mommie Dearest

Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

Daryl Hannah as Elle Driver in Kill Bill: Volume 1

Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman

January Jones as Emma Frost in X-Men: First Class

Malcolm McDowell as Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange

Glen Close as Cruella DeVille.

Debbie Harry as Amber von Tussle in Hairspray.

Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Our 10 Favorite Looks From Versace For H&M

Our 10 Favorite Looks From Versace For H&M
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share