Best Dressed At Valentino’s New York City Ballet Gala

The concept of retirement just isn’t in the cards for designer Valentino Garavani. Last night, he arrived at the New York City Ballet Gala at Lincoln Center with host and ballet board member Sarah Jessica Parker on his arm, before unveiling one-of-a-kind costumes he created for the ballet. (He also revealed at the gala that he’ll indeed be designing the dress for pal Anne Hathaway’s upcoming nuptials).

Supporters of both fashion and the arts were in attendance, many wearing some of fall’s most popular trends — from Shakespearean-inspired opulence to dark, floral patterns. Naturally, several attendees also sported Valentino’s signature red, notably Karolina Kurkova who stunned in a red gown and cape.

Read on to get a glimpse of some of the best-dressed guests at the gala.