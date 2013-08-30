The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits That Turned Heads

This week, celebrity style was a study in contrast and we enjoyed every bit of it.

Kicking off the week was the MTV Video Music Awards, otherwise known as one of fashon’s “go big or go home” nights. For instance, singer Rita Ora took a page from Beyoncé‘s glamour book by turning up in a baby blue couture gown from Alexandre Vauthier featuring a plunging neckline, dramatic thigh slit and plenty of feathers. She looked gorgeous, which can also be said for Selena Gomez in a floor-length Atelier Versace dress. With its studded detailing and exposed bustier, the dress could’ve easily looked like it was wearing Gomez, and not the other way around, but the young star had the confidence and poise to successfully pull-off the very sexy look.

Meanwhile, at the Miu Miu Women’s Tales screening during the 2013 Venice International Film Festival, minimalism was the word du jour. Three young stars: Freida Pinto, Carey Mulligan and Gabrielle Union selected simple but thoroughly chic above-the-knee dresses by the Italian brand, and stuck to a red, white and black color palette.

