Best Dressed At the SAG Awards

I am certainly one for the round-ups and other girls certainly looked pretty at last night’s step child of an awards ceremony for The Screen Actors Guild Awards, but I’m going with just one chick who got an Oscar shaft Mila Kunis. She looked completely, insanely amazing in a red patterned Resort Alexander McQueen designed by Sarah Burton.

It’s flowing, but fitted enough, her hair is all perfect tendrils, she’s not trying too hard and she looks lovely. She may not have won, and everyone is swooning over that Melissa Leo, but I happen to think that Mila is just beginning her moment. I don’t know, I just like her, and that dress helps.

Mila Kunis Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage