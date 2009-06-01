The Best Dressed Ladies at the MTV Movie Awards: Leighton and Sienna

Last night’s MTV Movie Awards were the usual mixed bag of fashions (Sacha Baron Cohen’s leopard print Roberto Cavalli underwear? LeAnn Rimes in a J. Mendel gown?) but the two best dressed were definitely Leighton Meester and Sienna Miller.

Leighton’s outfit choice was as un-Blair Waldorf as possible last night and we were loving it. The Gossip Girl actress looked edgy and sexy in a body skimming black cut-out dress from Emilio De La Morena with a pair of Brian Atwood “Brie” purple suede booties from the upcoming fall collection. Sienna wore a green long sleeved and backless mini dress from the fall 2009 collection of her Twenty8Twelve line that she designs with sister Savannah. Paired with gold Nicholas Kirkwood sandals, Sienna looked so radiant and gorgeous on the red carpet that it took us back to when she starred in Alfie and was engaged to Jude Law (before he slept with the nanny).