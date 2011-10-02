The Best Dressed Celebrity Kids At Fashion Week

During Fashion Month we love to check out what all our favorite A-listers are wearing to shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris. We carefully watch as collections come down the runway. We track upcoming trends. We gape when we see children wearing outfits worth more than our entire vintage sunglass collection put together.

Not quite models, but destined for fame either way, we found some pictures of the best dressed celebrity offspring at fashion weeks around the world. From Rachel Zoe toting her son Skyler around Paris to Suri Cruise looking like a mini fashionista in NYC, you’re going to die over these adorable images. Click through for the best in mini couture. Which kid is sporting your favorite look?

Photos courtesy of Celebrity Baby Scoop.