StyleCaster
Share

The Best Dressed Celebrity Kids At Fashion Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Dressed Celebrity Kids At Fashion Week

Jessica Rubin
by
The Best Dressed Celebrity Kids At Fashion Week
5 Start slideshow

During Fashion Month we love to check out what all our favorite A-listers are wearing to shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris. We carefully watch as collections come down the runway. We track upcoming trends. We gape when we see children wearing outfits worth more than our entire vintage sunglass collection put together.

Not quite models, but destined for fame either way, we found some pictures of the best dressed celebrity offspring at fashion weeks around the world. From Rachel Zoe toting her son Skyler around Paris to Suri Cruise looking like a mini fashionista in NYC, you’re going to die over these adorable images. Click through for the best in mini couture. Which kid is sporting your favorite look?

Photos courtesy of Celebrity Baby Scoop.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Suri Cruise proves she has a fashionista's instinct during New York Fashion Week.

Victoria Beckham with her baby daughter Harper during New York Fashion Week.

Orlando Bloom with baby Flynn during Paris Fashion Week. Flynn draws the other half of his amazing gene pool from his mom, Victoria's Secret model, Miranda Kerr

Already a fashion veteran, Rachel Zoe's son Skyler takes a break from the hustle and bustle of Paris Fashion Week. (We're sure he will provide sartorial inspiration for little boys everywhere.)

So little baby Be-Jay hasn't joined us yet, but we couldn't resist throwing in some pics of Beyoncé showing off her baby bump during New York Fashion Week. We're looking forward to her little tyke's presence front row next year.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kanye West Finally Shows In Paris: Do You Like The Clothes?

Kanye West Finally Shows In Paris: Do You Like The Clothes?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share