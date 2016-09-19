StyleCaster
Emmy Awards Best Dressed 2016: See All the Best Looks

Emmy Awards Best Dressed 2016: See All the Best Looks

Lauren Caruso
Emmy Awards Best Dressed 2016: See All the Best Looks
Photo: FOTOR/Getty Images

The Emmy Awards—which, for the uninitiated, celebrate the best television shows of the year—is usually one of the more entertaining awards shows, but the red carpet is always a bit of a wildcard. Unlike, say, the Oscars or the SAG Awards, Emmys fashion can often range from majorly snoozy (we won’t mention any specifics) to daring and downright heart eyes-worthy.

Every Amazing Front-Row Celeb Look from New York Fashion Week

This year, there’s a solid mix of the two, but as always, there’s always a few standouts—lookin’ at you, Kristen Bell, Kerry Washington, and Mandy Moore, the latter of whom is officially staging a comeback. Click through to see the best looks from the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

 

 

 

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell

in Zuhair Murad Couture

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke

in Versace

Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Hari Nef
Hari Nef
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery
Rami Malek
Rami Malek
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Aimee Teegarden
Aimee Teegarden
Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski

wearing Chopard jewelry

 

Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum

