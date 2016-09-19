Emmy Awards Best Dressed 2016: See All the Best Looks

The Emmy Awards—which, for the uninitiated, celebrate the best television shows of the year—is usually one of the more entertaining awards shows, but the red carpet is always a bit of a wildcard. Unlike, say, the Oscars or the SAG Awards, Emmys fashion can often range from majorly snoozy (we won’t mention any specifics) to daring and downright heart eyes-worthy.

This year, there’s a solid mix of the two, but as always, there’s always a few standouts—lookin’ at you, Kristen Bell, Kerry Washington, and Mandy Moore, the latter of whom is officially staging a comeback. Click through to see the best looks from the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.