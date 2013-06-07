The Week in Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need to See

This was quite a week a week for celebrity style! On Monday night, we saw some of the world’s biggest fashion stars strut their stuff at the annual CFDA Awards (the Oscars of Fashion, if you will), while the remainder of the week was filled with major movie premieres (“The Bling Ring,” “World War Z”), and other notable ceremonies (Glamour UK‘s Women of the Year, the CMT Awards, to name a few.)

Interestingly, our picks for the week’s best outfits have a clear-cut theme: Black and white. Between Emma Watson‘s striking Chanel mini dress, Rita Ora‘s dramatic Marchesa gown, and Kerry Washington ‘s sleek all-white Giambattista Valli outfit, all the looks we gravitated toward this week were strictly monochromatic.

Click through the slideshow above for the week’s 10 best celebrity outfits you need to see!

