The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need To See

This week’s celebrity style is best summed up in one simple word: sexy.

Pretty young thing Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joined her smoldering other-half, Jason Statham, at the “Hummingbird” UK premiere in a mini Emilio Pucci dress that made the model’s legs look impossibly long(er). At Clinique’s Dramatically Different party in New York City, fellow model Petra Nemcova chose to keep her legs covered in a bright yellow Azarro jumpsuit that, against all odds, radiated sex-appeal.

Actress Naya Riviera also gave the jumpsuit some love as she sizzled in a sheer black number from Izmaylova at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto. Joining her was Taylor Swift, who uncharacteristically rocked a form-fitting black and white Herve Leger bandage dress (yes, really.)

Even J.Crew honcho and fashion muse Jenna Lyons hopped on the sexy bandwagon by unbuttoning her blouse enough to get us talking while attending a screening of ‘Madonna: The MDNA Tour’ at New York’s Paris Theatre. At the same event, model Jourdan Dunn didn’t get the subtly-sexy memo and showed up in a down-to-there top that was more Cat Woman than supermodel.

Click through the slideshow above for the week’s 10 best celebrity outfits you need to see!

MORE:

10 Celebrities Who Inspire Us To Dress Better

Jenna Lyons: Her 20 All-Time Best Outfits

Celebrity Lookbooks: Alexa Chung, Rachel Bilson, More