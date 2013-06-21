The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need To See

This week’s celebrity style is best summed up in one simple word: sexy.
Pretty young thing Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joined her smoldering other-half, Jason Statham, at the “Hummingbird” UK premiere in a mini Emilio Pucci dress that made the model’s legs look impossibly long(er). At Clinique’s Dramatically Different party in New York City, fellow model Petra Nemcova chose to keep her legs covered in a bright yellow Azarro jumpsuit that, against all odds, radiated sex-appeal.
Actress Naya Riviera also gave the jumpsuit some love as she sizzled in a sheer black number from Izmaylova at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto. Joining her was Taylor Swift, who uncharacteristically rocked a form-fitting black and white Herve Leger bandage dress (yes, really.)
Even J.Crew honcho and fashion muse Jenna Lyons hopped on the sexy bandwagon by unbuttoning her blouse enough to get us talking while attending a screening of ‘Madonna: The MDNA Tour’ at New York’s Paris Theatre. At the same event, model Jourdan Dunn didn’t get the subtly-sexy memo and showed up in a down-to-there top that was more Cat Woman than supermodel.
Kylie Minogue may be petite, but her gams go on for days in this simple, yet decidedly sexy Anthony Vaccarello dress. Attending the 40/40 Club 10 Year Anniversary Party in New York City, the 45-year-old singer proves age is but a number.
Photo:
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
At the Dramatically Different Party Hosted By Clinque, Petra Nemcova does the seemingly impossible: oozes sex appeal in a canary yellow jumpsuit. The model accesszoried her summary Azzaro look with tri-color metallic Fendi heels, a fishtail braid and bright lips.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
"Revenge" star Emily VanCamp made an appearance at Clinque's Dramatically Different Party in a bold print Preen dress that hugs her in all the right places.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Looking every bit like an English rose, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joined her handsome beau Jason Statham at the UK premiere of "Hummingbird". Wearing a barely-there Emilio Pucci frock with snakeskin Casadei pumps, Whiteley's sun-kissed skin, never-ending legs and shiny locks command the attention they deserve.
Photo:
Fred Duval/Getty Images
Naya Rivera took to the red carpet at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, in a sheer black Izmaylova jumpsuit that only the bold -- and beautiful can pull-off. It's no wonder Big Sean couldn't keep his hands off her.
Photo:
Jag Gundu/Getty Images
We always get a kick out of seeing Taylor Swift step outside of her princess-gown comfort zone, and the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto was no exception. Swift sizzled in an on-trend black and white stripped Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress that paired perfectly with Christian Louboutin "Karina" caged booties.
Photo:
Jag Gundu/Getty Images
Jenna Lyons looked every bit the part of a sexy nerd at the Dolce & Gabbana and The Cinema Society screening of the Epix World premiere of 'Madonna: The MDNA Tour' at The Paris Theatre.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
At the Dolce & Gabbana and The Cinema Society screening of the Epix World premiere of 'Madonna: The MDNA Tour' at The Paris Theatre, gorgeous model Jourdan Dunn took the dominatrix look a little too far for our liking.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Octavia Spencer arrived at the premiere of The Weinstein Company's 'Fruitvale Station' at Regal Cinemas L.A., in a cobalt lace Tadashi Shoji dress that re-affirms the actress and designer are a match conceived by the fashion gods.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Our love affair with flirty cut-out dresses only grows after seeing Ahna O'Reilly's Paule Ka LWD at The Weinstein Company's premiere of "Fruitvale Station" at Regal Cinemas L.A.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company