Best Dressed At Cannes 2010! Kirsten, Cate, Dree And Evangeline Wow On The French Riviera

If Sunday is the day of rest, then this particular Sunday was set aside for some much needed recuperating for a certain jet set crowd. Today was the last day of that fabulous, all-out, weeklong little film festival called Cannes who some fun-in-the-sun loving genius at some point decided to hold on the French Riviera every spring. The famous ladies, with a little help from their god-given assets, and a lot of help from design-savvy labels from Gucci‘s couture line debut, Chanel haute couture toEmilio Pucci, pulled out all of the fashion stops for some serious head-turning action.

We pored through days worth of premiere pictures (dabbled with a wistful daydream here and there), party images and shots from around the boardwalk to bring you the best ensembles of the week. Let us know who you like best, and if there are any heart stoppers we may have passed by.

