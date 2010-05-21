Best Dressed At Cannes 2010! Kirsten, Cate, Dree And Evangeline Wow On The French Riviera

If Sunday is the day of rest, then this particular Sunday was set aside for some much needed recuperating for a certain jet set crowd. Today was the last day of that fabulous, all-out, weeklong little film festival called Cannes who some fun-in-the-sun loving genius at some point decided to hold on the French Riviera every spring. The famous ladies, with a little help from their god-given assets, and a lot of help from design-savvy labels from Gucci‘s couture line debut, Chanel haute couture toEmilio Pucci, pulled out all of the fashion stops for some serious head-turning action.
We pored through days worth of premiere pictures (dabbled with a wistful daydream here and there), party images and shots from around the boardwalk to bring you the best ensembles of the week. Let us know who you like best, and if there are any heart stoppers we may have passed by.
Kate Beckinsale's stylist was working overtime for Cannes. The Brit beauty with movie star hair attended the premiere of Il Gattopardo in one of those heart-stopping, perfectly fitted, yet drapey glimmering dresses that little girls dream about, by Gucci Première. That sparkly trompe l'oeil belt could have gone kitschy but ended up stunning.
Here's one way to close out the weeklong affair: Wow them with color. Kirsten Dunst was all movie-star glam in this electric blue Chanel Resort 2010 dress at the film festival's closing ceremony.
Lost may be airing its last episode this week, but we're thinking we're going to be seeing more of Evangeline Lilly after this gorgeous turn on the red carpet. Lilly left the au naturel look stateside and absolutely wowed in a knee-length blue and green Emilio Pucci dress at the You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger premiere. With Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and her wavy hair pulled black into a sleek bun, we dig the fashion-forward side of this Alberta, Canada native.
Marion Cotillard is so one of those enviable French girls who is perpetually chic not to mention naturally gorgeous. Sorry for the swoon fest, but the La Vie En Rose Oscar winner opted out of the floor length gown avec train route to attend the Chopard 150th Anniversary Party and looked all the more chic for it. Instead, the 34-year-old actress wore a Studio 54-inspired Lefranc Ferrant strapless, sparkling jumpsuit from the line's Fall 2010 collection and topped off the look with shoes and clutch by Jimmy Choo and Chopard jewelry.
Taking a step off of the red carpet for a moment, we just couldn't get over the sweet factor exhibited by Carey Mulligan in vintage Prada. The An Education actress was perfectly at home in the French Riviera in a belted look from the Italian brand's limited edition collection of old school printed pieces. That Mia Farrow inspired close crop doesn't hurt her cute status a bit.
Rachel Bilson may be better known as of late for her InStyle fashion column than her Oscar-worthy on-screen work, but when she steps out in the likes of a leopard print frock by in-demand French designer Isabel Marant, it all seems worth it. The OC starlet attended the Blue Valentine after-party in the animal print, double-belted look paired with t-strap platforms and a long chain bag. Mignon et chic? Mais oui.