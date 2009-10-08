Best Dressed 2009 (And the Worst!) at ABT Opening Gala

The American Ballet Theatre celebrated its 69th birthday with their annual spring Gala. As stars arabesqued down the red carpet, we critique their gala gown selections:

First position goes to Emmy Rossum. She looks like she practically belongs on stage pirouetting with Ethan Stiefel. This flowing white gown was a perfect choice for this year’s gala.

In second position was Iman. Looking glamorous and gleaming in this maroon sequined gown. The lip shade compliments the gown perfectly, and her amazing diamond bracelets completed the look.

Standing tall in third position was Veronica Webb. This gown somewhat resembles the Spring McQueen Collection, only it’s a full-blown gown, instead of a mini. This is the perfect dress to practice Rond de Jambes in all night long.

Fourth position went to Joanna Garcia. We liked the color of this strapless gown, however, the cut was not particularly flattering, and the length on the gown didn’t work either; it is certainly not so chic to trip on the red carpet.

We’re sad to give Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman fifth position. However, we weren’t impressed with their casual approach. Natalie’s black and white printed dress was a little too plain-Jane, especially for the ballet. Next time we expect to see some gowns, gals.