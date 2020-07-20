Comfy Dress Pant Joggers That Are Actually Office-Appropriate

Scroll To See More Images

Joggers may not be your first wardrobe choice when it comes to office-friendly attire, but you may be surprised to learn that they actually can be totally on par with loads of workplace dress codes. Joggers also are among one of the best styles to make a splash in the athleisure clothing category. However, unlike oversized (and likely super worn-out) sweatpants, so-called “dress pant joggers” are just as comfy as your other loungewear staples, but they can be styles basically any possible way imaginable—whether you pair them with some high heels and a blazer, or some mules and a silk button-down shirt.

While your average pair of sweats are definitely too sloppy for the office, joggers offer a more figure-flattering fit, and come in a wide variety of different cuts, from high-rise waistlines to more fitted styles. The best part? Regardless of your body type or sartorial aesthetic, you’re sure to find a pair of jogger pants that look a little more elevated than your old pair of sweats without compromising on the comfort level. Check out some of our favorite sophisticated yet cozy pairs below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Twiin Sisters Slim Cut Jogger Pants

These chic, high-waisted jogger pants feature an attached belt, elastic hems, and a zipper fastening. Available in a large range of solid colors and prints, these cargo-inspired pants don’t skimp on style, comfort, or quality.

2. Grace Karin Jogger Pants

Featuring thoughtful design details like bow-tie hem closures and a paper-bag-style waist, these joggers are the perfect elevated and dress-code-friendly spin-off to athletic joggers.

3. Simplee Clothing Jogger Pants

Available in four chic colorways, these dressed-up jogger pants give you the comfort of sweats while still looking polished and professional. The paper bag waist and matching belt also offer a figure-flattering effect.