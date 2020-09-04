Treat Yourself to These Cute Mini-Donut Makers

Donuts fall into the strange territory of sugary breakfast treats and delicious desserts. They are almost too sweet to be eaten first thing in the morning, but yet we find ourselves ordering them on Saturdays before 10 a.m. If donuts are one of your favorite things, consider trying your hand at making them yourself. You’re probably thinking that you need a fryer for that. And that’s totally not the case. You make them in specially designed mini-donut makers. Instead of frying the donut dough, these little machines bake them instead. Baking them is slightly healthier than frying, but let’s not try to make donuts healthy food. As soon as they’re baked, you’re going to put icing on them. The makers are pre-set to the perfect donut temperature and can get you fresh donuts in a matter of minutes. They’re also non-stick, which means you’ll be able to remove your mini-donuts in one piece and clean-up will be a breeze.

We rounded up the best donut makers for you. The makers can bake 6-7 donuts at a time, so you can turn into a mass-producer of donuts. Now, you just need to find the perfect donut recipe and figure out how you’re going to decorate them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Brentwood Mini Donut Maker Machine

If you want to make a batch of mini-donuts, this is the product for you. This pretty pink maker can bake seven donuts within minutes, so you won’t have to wait long for this tasty treat. There’s a heat indicator light to show you when it’s donut time, and if for some reason, the donut maker overheats, it’ll shut itself off for safety. If you’re worried about storing this bad boy, don’t worry. It has a special cable wrap and vertical feet to allow you to store it sideways safely.

2. Betty Crocker Mini Donut Maker, One Size

This bright pink donut maker produces seven mini-donuts within minutes. It even has a cute donut icon on top—as if you would ever mistake this stainless steel appliance for anything else. The non-stick maker will cook your donuts evenly and make taking your donuts out easy. It even comes with a piping bag, nozzles and a spatula, so you can get to decorating ASAP.

3. Mini-Donuts Maker

You can make a total of six donuts with this maker. It has a non-stick donut plate that’ll deliver you baked donuts in minutes. There’s a locking system, which makes this appliance super safe. This isn’t all this maker can do, though. There are two other interchangeable trays—a pie or quiche tray and a tray for Japanese desserts called Taiyaki. You can make multiple kinds of mini-desserts, and the clean-up will be easy.