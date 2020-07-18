Distressed Baseball Caps to Add to Your Athleisure Collection

When you are having a bad hair day, want to go incognito, are trying to avoid a run-in with your ex or just want to rock that sporty chic look, you should have a casual baseball cap within reach. The hats don’t only hide your greasy four-day unwashed hair, they protect your head and face from harmful UV rays. Baseball caps are the MVP of headwear, and distressed caps are an underrated member of the baseball cap family. These hats can either make your outfit more edgy or relaxed, depending on how you style it.

Much like buying ripped jeans, sometimes the professionals can distress something much better than you can. These artfully faded hats, which also have the occasional rip, are the perfect casual accessory. We found the best distressed baseball caps for women. Two of our picks have an extra hole for high ponytails, so they are truly designed with girls (and man-buns) in mind. They come in a variety of stylish colors.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Unisex Vintage Washed Distressed Baseball-Cap

You’ll want to make this distressed cap your go-to. Made out of lightweight cotton, this comfy hat looks like it could be from a vintage shop. It’s been faded convincingly. Plus, you can protect yourself from the sun’s rays and look super cute at the same time. This 6-panel hat has a metal closure that’s adjustable, because this hat is one-size-fits-most.There are more than 20 color and style options to browse.

2. C.C Ponycap Adjustable Mesh Baseball Cap

If you prefer to rock your ponies high like Ariana Grande, this is the hat for you. It has a special high pony opening at the back at the hat, along with one for lower ponies. This hat is made out of a combo of mesh, cotton and polyester, so your head will stay cool on hot days. There’s a wide range of colors available, from hot pink tie-dye to snake print to classic navy. You can find a hat that fits your aesthetic.

3. Leotruny Women Washed Cotton High Ponytail Baseball Cap

Made out of lightweight denim with a cotton lining, this hat will keep your head cool and your ponytail high. There’s a three-inch hole above the regular hole at the back of the hat, so you can wear your hair in a high-ponytail comfortably. The hat has a velcro closure, allowing you to adjust it to make sure it fits. You can choose from 10 color hats.