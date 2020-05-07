Classic Solitaire Diamond Earrings That Are a Wardrobe Staple for a Reason

Elegant and timeless, solitaire diamond earrings look good with every outfit in your closet. Understated yet glamorous, these earrings are jewelry you should have in your jewelry box. Marilyn said diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and these earrings should be your BFF.

The most adaptable diamond earrings can go anywhere, from work to drinks. These diamonds won’t be sitting around in your home waiting for you to finally get invited to the MET Gala. They’re perfect for everyday wear. Solitaire diamonds can either dress up or down an outfit, depending on your goal.

When shopping for diamonds, you should do your research before purchasing. What kind of setting do you want? How many prongs does the diamond have surrounding it? And most important, how many carats do you want? Keep in the mind: The bigger the carats, the bigger the diamonds. You should check guides online and measure to see how big of diamonds you want hanging from your ears. You don’t want to buy too small, either.

And if you’re the type of person who somehow manages to lose even her costume jewelry or doesn’t want to invest in diamond carats yet, we’ve got you covered. Solitaire cubic zirconia earrings can look as good as diamonds themselves—in some cases, cubic zirconia can even outshine them, because you’ll be wearing more prominent earrings.

We rounded up the best diamond earrings, from real diamonds to solitaire earrings that can pass as diamonds.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. The Diamond Channel AGS Certified Diamond Earrings

These American Gemological Society-certified earrings come nestled in an elegant jewelry box. You can choose from .2 to 2 carats, and the diamonds are displayed in a four-prong setting. Just make sure to research the size you want before ordering. The setting is either white gold or yellow gold, depending on your preference. The diamond earrings also have a screw-in back, so you don’t have to worry about the earrings falling out.

2. NANA 14k Gold Post & Sterling Silver-Swarovski-Zirconia Earrings

If you love the look of solitaire diamond earrings but are too worried about losing them, this is a great option. These earrings are just as sparkly, and they don’t come with the added stress. Swarovski is known for making jewels that shimmer. These stones, which are Swarovski’s cubic zirconia, are going to shine as bright as a diamond. You can choose from platinum-plated silver, rose gold and sterling silver or yellow gold and sterling silver settings. The carats range from 1.0 to 4.0, so you could get very bling-y with it.

3. Certified 14k White Gold Diamond Earrings

Even though you’re ordering online, these classic solitaire diamonds can be completely customized to you. You can choose from 14K white gold or yellow gold. There’s a sizing guide included, so you can determine which carat diamond size will look best on you. The diamonds, which are conflict-free according to the Kimberley Process, are available from .33 to 1.5 carats. The diamonds sit in four-prong settings and have screw post backings. When you get your earrings, you’ll receive a certificate explaining more about the diamond quality.