Tiny Desks That Will Fit in the Smallest Spaces

Sometimes, you have to work with the space you’ve been given. Maybe you find that you suddenly need to make yourself a home office in your glorified closet of a studio apartment. Or you find that working on the couch isn’t helping your productivity levels. We know that you have to be crafty with the space that you got, so we rounded small desks that’ll get the job done—while still looking stylish.

These desks can hold your must-haves and provide you with a space to truly focus. The desks are easy to assemble and come with the hardware you’ll need. You won’t be tearing out your hair while trying to build our three picks. Among our picks is a desk so thin that it doesn’t even have legs. Another pick is a cute writing desk that could easily double as your vanity table. One desk is specifically designed to fit in those 90-degree angle spots. Even with the minimal space they take up, these desks still have drawers, hutches and shelves. You can add your personality and home accents to the desks to make them more “you.” It’s time to get cracking on designing your own mini-home office.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Tangkula Corner Desk

Meant for the corner of a room, this tiny desk fits perfectly in a 90-degree angle spot. This desk, which is made out of sturdy wood, is big enough to fit your computer, a small lamp and a planner. The desk has cleverly designed shelves underneath that you can use as a make-shift bookshelf. It comes in black and white. There are also two styles to choose from, one with a drawer and another with a built-in keyboard tray.

2. Haotian Black Drop-Leaf Table Desk

If you really don’t even have a corner to spare for a desk, check out this option. It’s wall mounted and only protrudes a measly 8.66 inches from your wall. This unique desk will fit your essentials, your laptop and cup of coffee, on the main level. There are two sets of shelves, both below and above, to put knick-knacks and necessary work or school files. It can hold up to 66 lbs.

3. Giantex Writing Desk

This wooden white writing desk can change based on your needs. The hutch, which includes two removable drawers, can be lifted and removed from the desk. If you need a little bit more space to spread out one day, you can take it off and put it back on later. There are also two desk drawers to store folders, notebooks, cosmetics and more. It’s 16 in. deep and 31.5 in. long, so it’s a relatively small desk.