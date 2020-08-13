Tiny Desk Humidifiers That’ll Moisturize the Air—And Your Dry Skin

If you’re easily congested during cold weather, AC time or allergy season, you might want to upgrade your workspace with a desk humidifier. It’s so hard to focus on your massive to-do list when your head is all stuffed up. If you don’t think you have enough real estate on your desk to devote to a humidifier, don’t fret. These little humidifiers are much smaller than you think, and they’re easy to bring to and from work. They’ll take up about the same amount of room as a houseplant. Bonus: If you do have a desk plant, they’ll also thrive. Most importantly, your skin will be hydrated and you’ll be able to breathe easier.

We rounded up the best desk humidifiers for you. Desk humidifiers usually run anywhere from six to 12 hours at a time, boosting moisture up into your air space. One of our three picks is also an essential oil diffuser, so you can have a side of eucalyptus with your moist air. While another is a night-light, which is great if you work at home and can bring your humidifier from your desk to your bed.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser

Add moisture to your workspace with this little humidifier and essential oil diffuser. It contains as much as 100 mL of water and is made out of durable plastic. Dispensing moist air for up to six hours, the humidifier has a continuous mist setting and an intermittent mist setting. The humidifier looks stylish and subtle with the wood-panel look, making it a chic addition to your desk.

2. MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier

The humidifier can easily fit on your desk. With two modes, it can run for 12 hours providing moisture non-stop or it can run for 18 hours with the intermittent spray setting. The humidifier has a USB-port, so you can plug it near your work space. It can hold 500 mL of water and will shut off automatically if the water falls below the safety level. It comes in pink, blue, green, black, gray and white.

3. Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

This sleek humidifier is going to moisturize the air in your cubicle. You might not even hear it working—that’s how quiet it is. It has high and low settings, where it can run continuously from seven to 10 hours. There’s also a soft night-light, if you choose to bring this humidifier home with you. You can see exactly where the water level is with this half-clear humidifier.