Stylish Desk Accessories and Organizers to Help You Declutter

Shopping for organizers for your desk can be tedious. It’s a sea of black, silver and wire mesh everywhere you look. That might be well and good for your parents’ home offices, but it doesn’t exactly fit what you’re looking for. Desk accessories can be clunky, unfashionable and boring. A black in-tray isn’t going to inspire you to tackle your daily to-do list. Your office doesn’t have to look like an executive dad’s. There are fun, stylish options out there to make decluttering your desk fun. Stop living amongst unorganized papers and files and using a mug for your pencils. If you organize your workspace, you’ll feel a little bit more professional and put-together. It might even help your focus.

Whether you’re trying to upgrade your WFH desk or brightening up your depressing cubicle, we’ve got you covered. We dug around to find chic desk accessories—yes, they do exist. On our list, there are two sets that’ll give you perfectly matching organizers, and there’s one larger organizer that has nine compartments. These organizers come in fun patterns and colors: Marble, white lattice and rose gold. You can find something on our list that meshes with your personal aesthetic.

1. Sorbus Desk Organizer Set

If you like having everything to have its place, this matching rose gold five-piece set adds some fun accents to your workspace. This set is all made out of metal and has a rose gold finish on top of it. The corners of each piece are rounded, so your desk doesn’t get scratched. It comes with a pencil cup holder, a letter sorter, letter tray, hanging file organizer and sticky note holder. If you receive a lot of letters, you’ll be pleased to find out that this sorted has three different divided sections. This set also comes in white, silver and black.

2. Blu Monaco White Desk Organizer

This stylish organizer has a lattice design, which adds a touch of elegance to your workspace. This set comes with an interlocking paper tray and letter organizer. You can customize all of these little bins to you. You can put your important documents in your tray, and your favorite plant in the letter organizer, for example. This set also has two accessory trays and a pencil cup. If you want a more vibrant organizer, this set also comes in aqua, teal blue and pink.

3. Acrylic Office Desk Organizer with Drawer

If you want everything in one spot, this desk organizer is a stylish pick. The organizer has a total of nine compartments. Two of the compartments are big enough for file folders, paper, notebooks and planners. There are two pencil-sized holders that you can put pens, scissors or even makeup brushes. There are smaller compartments for your phone, paper clips and other knick-knacks. This marble organizer is made out of acrylic, and it has rubber grips underneath, so it won’t slide off your desk. In addition to the fashionable marble style, this set is also available in clear, black or gray.