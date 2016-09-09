11 Rising Designers to Watch at New York Fashion Week

There are hundreds brands showing at New York Fashion Week for the Spring 2017 season—which, even for someone who does this for a living, is a lot to wrap your head around. From the billion-dollar brands like Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors to the tiny, bootstrapped labels run out of a recent grad’s apartment, the presentations run the gamut of aesthetics, budgets, and commercial aspirations.

Somehow, amid all of that, there are always a few new names that manage to cut through the din. Thanks to an original voice, a fresh perspective on the world that fashion reflects, or just a talent for making damn good clothes, these 11 designers are at the top of our must-see lists this season.