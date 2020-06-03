Must-have Designer Swimwear for Your Next Vacation or Pool Sesh

Shopping online for a high-quality bathing suit can be tough. The suit might look excellent on the model wearing it, but when it arrives at your front door, it looks cheap. The patterns and colors might not look like the photos at all. Plus, the fit is so bad that you barely even want to glance at the mirror. We found the best designer swimwear for you, so you can put your hard-earned money toward a long-lasting swimsuit that will survive longer than one season.

All of the swimsuits we selected are one-pieces. The three picks below suit every style though. From classic solid-colored suits to wild flower-power patterns, there’s plenty to choose from. Within each swimwear line, there are at least five pattern and colors options available. We might have given you just three picks, but in actuality, there are much more than that, after you find the designer you like. These suits are form-fitting and hug your curves in all of the right places. They take away the emphasis from the places you’d like less attention drawn to and highlight your favorite features. You’ll want to take these suits out for a spin at the beach, at your local pool, resort, life-changing vacay or just on Instagram.

1. Nanette Lepore Women's Front Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit

If you want a stand-out swimsuit this summer, look no further than Nanette Lepore. Known for her bohemian chic patterns, she incorporates those into her swimsuit line. These one-pieces have unique patterns, like the Black/Diamond Vines (pictured) and the Multi/Cactus print. The suits have key-holes, knotted bows, cross-back straps and plunging necklines. These suits are stunning and will certainly create a statement.

2. La Blanca Women's Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit

This designer swimwear brand, La Blanc, has elegant one-pieces to choose from. The pictured one, a black-and-white pinstripes strapless option features a sweetheart neckline and a flattering bow. This suit will show off your curves while allowing you to feel comfortable. There are sewn-in molded cups. There are more than 25 one-piece swimsuits available, ranging from a one-shoulder mesh option and a psychedelic diamond print.

3. Anne Cole Women's Twist Front Shirred One Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit has side shirring. The side shirring, with its subtle horizontal fabric bunching, is particularly kind to a girl’s midsection. The front has non-removable, molded breast cups. This Anne Cole swimsuit features removable and adjustable straps, so this one-piece can halter to strapless in seconds. It’s available in a variety of colors, ranging from the highlighter “New Purple” and “Itsy Bitsy Ditsy Black/White Floral.”