Treat Yourself to These Wow-worthy Designer Necklaces

If you’ve been looking to splurge and get yourself a nice present, you might want to add a designer necklace to your jewelry collection. Designer purses are a dime-a-dozen with bag renting services. Plus, so many women are carrying Louis Vuitton or black Chanel bags. You can set yourself apart by going after designer jewelry. Designer jewelry makes just as much of a head-turning statement as bags.

Whether you want an impressive statement designer necklace, so your friends will be able to identify the brand immediately, or you want something a little more subtle and less of a stress on your wallet, we’ve got you covered. Every style is represented. You’ll be able to find a designer necklace that suits yours.

If you’re a big fan of Gabbana, yes with two Bs, you’ll be shocked to find a collar necklace of theirs on this list. Our second pick is by another big name designer, but the necklace is less obvious and dainty, so you can wear it frequently. We’ve also got a replica of a necklace so famous that it was worn by an influential political and fashion figure. Check out our picks below.

1. Gucci Running G Necklace

Get yourself some Gucci. This authentic Gucci necklace, which is 35 3/8 in. long, is a true original. The design of this longer necklace was pulled from the legendary brand’s archives. Made out of 18K gold, this slender, dainty necklace is classic and can be worn with many outfits in your closet. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on some Gucci, here’s your opportunity.

2. Dolce & Gabbana Ladybug Statement Necklace

Made out of brass and crystal, this authentic Dolce & Gabbana comes straight from Italy. Known for their ostentatious style, this beautiful collar necklace features bright gold leaves, Sicilian floral motif, red ladybugs and yellow ladybugs. This head-turning necklace has a lobster-clasp closure, so it’ll stay securely on your neck. If you are fond of these little bugs or love D&G, this necklace is a must-have.

3. Kenneth Jay Lane Simulated Pearl Necklace

Channel Jackie O with a triple-layer pearl necklace from Kenneth Jay Lane. Jackie O got her pearls from this designer originally and changed the fashion world forever with her look. This necklace is a reproduction made out of simulated pearls. Who wouldn’t want to copy the most fashionable first lady? The pearl strands are different sizes, with the shortest being 18 in. long and the longest being 21 in. long. You’ll get your pearls in a Kenneth Jay Lane pouch.