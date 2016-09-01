StyleCaster
Where to Find Affordable Alternatives to Cult-Hit Designer Jewelry

Photo: Net-A-Porter

About a month ago, I got it into my head that I absolutely needed a pair of tassel earrings. Maybe it was something I saw on Instagram—actually yeah, it was definitely something I saw on Instagram—but I couldn’t type my search into Google fast enough.

Sure enough, the pair I spotted on my feed were by Oscar de la Renta, and came with a $400 price tag—not engagement-ring expensive, sure, but more than I can justify spending on something that I’m embarrassingly prone to losing. So, to Etsy it was, where I scoured page after page of search results—my personal K-hole of choice—to find the perfect affordable dupes.

MORE: Your Complete Guide to Plastering Yourself in ’90s Sportswear Logos

In the end, I settled on a vintage pair which, while far from identical, offered the same satisfying swinginess and length as my beloved Oscar earrings—but I was also impressed by the number of sellers offering handmade versions inspired by the classic design. Amid all the Pinterest-perfect nameplate necklaces and steampunk-style watch pendants there’s actually a surprisingly deep trove of modern, cool jewelry on the e-commerce site.

So, as a bit of a test, I decided to see if I could do the same with some of the other pricey baubles the fashion industry is currently obsessing over—using Etsy as well as some indie jewelry designers and affordable mass retailers. Click through to see the result.

MORE: Your Cheat Sheet to Fall’s Top 10 Jewelry Trends

Tassel Earrings
Tassel Earrings

Statement earrings are in the midst of a renaissance, and de la Renta's tassel version is one of the best. The classic style can be long or short; solid-colored or ombré; beaded or silk.

Oscar de la Renta Short Tassel Earrings, $345; at Shopbop

Tassel Earrings
Tassel Earrings

Bright Blue Tassel Earrings, $35; at Etsy store AlinaInWonderland

Tassel Earrings
Tassel Earrings

Cornflower Blue Topknots, $48; at Hart

Tassel Earrings
Tassel Earrings

Beaded Tassel Earrings, $49; at Etsy store BeadingWay

Knot Bracelets
Knot Bracelets

The kind of bracelet that begs to be worn with a camel coat, black turtleneck, and loafers that cost a month's rent, this is one of the many Céline accessories just about everyone covets.

Knot Extra Thin Bracelets, price upon request; at Céline

Knot Bracelets
Knot Bracelets

Megan Bracelet, $20; at Coco Loves Rome

Knot Bracelets
Knot Bracelets

Looped Knot Cuff, $35; at Modern Citizen

Knot Bracelets
Knot Bracelets

Zander Bracelet, $189; at Amber Sceats

Padlocks and Chains
Padlocks and Chains

Industrial-looking chains are a jewelry-designer fave this fall, and I, for one, want to pile on the hardware.

Double Lock Necklace, $525; at Alexander Wang

Four Link Chain Earrings, $295; at Alexander Wang

Lock Hinge Cuff Bracelet, $475; at Alexander Wang

Padlocks and Chains
Padlocks and Chains

Interlocking Chain Strand Earrings, $6.50; at ASOS

Padlocks and Chains
Padlocks and Chains

Chunky Heavy Duty Chainmail Padlock Necklace, $54.05; at Etsy store ApocalypseMetalwear

Padlocks and Chains
Padlocks and Chains

Silver and Brass Chain Link Earrings, $75; at Etsy store ModernistaJewelry

Evil Eyes
Evil Eyes

Quirky, dainty, and thoroughly cool, Delettrez's eye-motif jewels have been a hit with street-style stars since their debut.

Delfina Delettrez Gold, Pearl, and Enamel Ring, $565; at Net-A-Porter

Evil Eyes
Evil Eyes

Gold Evil Eye Ear Jacket, $29; at Experimental Jewellery Club

Evil Eyes
Evil Eyes

Three-Piece Evil Eye Ring Set, $100; at Sterling Forever

Evil Eyes
Evil Eyes

Cleo Earrings, $98; at The M Jewelers

Modern Chandelier Earrings
Modern Chandelier Earrings

Vuitton's accessories are always a major part of their shows, but for Fall 2016, the dangly, delicate earrings were the real stars.

Wish Bone Earrings, $810; at Louis Vuitton

Modern Chandelier Earrings
Modern Chandelier Earrings

Kate Spade New York Set the Tone Statement Earrings, $128; at Bloomingdale's

Modern Chandelier Earrings
Modern Chandelier Earrings

Brass Candlestick and Silver Earrings, $67.12; at Etsy store lesjoanneries

Modern Chandelier Earrings
Modern Chandelier Earrings

Caitlin Silver and Gold Two-Tone Chandelier Earrings, $255; at Etsy store GukiKhalsaJewelry

Body Chains
Body Chains

Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have made these chains an essential part of their beach wardrobes … now, excuse us while we go ask for a raise.

5 Diamond Body Chain, $2,165; at Jacquie Aiche

Body Chains
Body Chains

Body Chain, $45; at & Other Stories

Body Chains
Body Chains

Niyanta Body Chain, $25; at Nasty Gal

Body Chains
Body Chains

Josephine Choker Body Chain, $38; at Urban Outfitters

