Where to Find Affordable Alternatives to Cult-Hit Designer Jewelry

About a month ago, I got it into my head that I absolutely needed a pair of tassel earrings. Maybe it was something I saw on Instagram—actually yeah, it was definitely something I saw on Instagram—but I couldn’t type my search into Google fast enough.
Sure enough, the pair I spotted on my feed were by Oscar de la Renta, and came with a $400 price tag—not engagement-ring expensive, sure, but more than I can justify spending on something that I’m embarrassingly prone to losing. So, to Etsy it was, where I scoured page after page of search results—my personal K-hole of choice—to find the perfect affordable dupes.
In the end, I settled on a vintage pair which, while far from identical, offered the same satisfying swinginess and length as my beloved Oscar earrings—but I was also impressed by the number of sellers offering handmade versions inspired by the classic design. Amid all the Pinterest-perfect nameplate necklaces and steampunk-style watch pendants there’s actually a surprisingly deep trove of modern, cool jewelry on the e-commerce site.
So, as a bit of a test, I decided to see if I could do the same with some of the other pricey baubles the fashion industry is currently obsessing over—using Etsy as well as some indie jewelry designers and affordable mass retailers. Click through to see the result.
Tassel Earrings
Statement earrings are in the midst of a renaissance, and de la Renta's tassel version is one of the best. The classic style can be long or short; solid-colored or ombré; beaded or silk.
Oscar de la Renta Short Tassel Earrings, $345; at Shopbop
Cornflower Blue Topknots, $48; at Hart
Beaded Tassel Earrings, $49; at Etsy store BeadingWay
Knot Bracelets
The kind of bracelet that begs to be worn with a camel coat, black turtleneck, and loafers that cost a month's rent, this is one of the many Céline accessories just about everyone covets.
Knot Extra Thin Bracelets, price upon request; at Céline
Padlocks and Chains
Industrial-looking chains are a jewelry-designer fave this fall, and I, for one, want to pile on the hardware.
Double Lock Necklace, $525; at Alexander Wang
Four Link Chain Earrings, $295; at Alexander Wang
Lock Hinge Cuff Bracelet, $475; at Alexander Wang
Interlocking Chain Strand Earrings, $6.50; at ASOS
Evil Eyes
Quirky, dainty, and thoroughly cool, Delettrez's eye-motif jewels have been a hit with street-style stars since their debut.
Delfina Delettrez Gold, Pearl, and Enamel Ring, $565; at Net-A-Porter
Modern Chandelier Earrings
Vuitton's accessories are always a major part of their shows, but for Fall 2016, the dangly, delicate earrings were the real stars.
Wish Bone Earrings, $810; at Louis Vuitton
Kate Spade New York Set the Tone Statement Earrings, $128; at Bloomingdale's
Brass Candlestick and Silver Earrings, $67.12; at Etsy store lesjoanneries
Caitlin Silver and Gold Two-Tone Chandelier Earrings, $255; at Etsy store GukiKhalsaJewelry
Body Chains
Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have made these chains an essential part of their beach wardrobes … now, excuse us while we go ask for a raise.
5 Diamond Body Chain, $2,165; at Jacquie Aiche