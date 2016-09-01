Where to Find Affordable Alternatives to Cult-Hit Designer Jewelry

About a month ago, I got it into my head that I absolutely needed a pair of tassel earrings. Maybe it was something I saw on Instagram—actually yeah, it was definitely something I saw on Instagram—but I couldn’t type my search into Google fast enough.

Sure enough, the pair I spotted on my feed were by Oscar de la Renta, and came with a $400 price tag—not engagement-ring expensive, sure, but more than I can justify spending on something that I’m embarrassingly prone to losing. So, to Etsy it was, where I scoured page after page of search results—my personal K-hole of choice—to find the perfect affordable dupes.

In the end, I settled on a vintage pair which, while far from identical, offered the same satisfying swinginess and length as my beloved Oscar earrings—but I was also impressed by the number of sellers offering handmade versions inspired by the classic design. Amid all the Pinterest-perfect nameplate necklaces and steampunk-style watch pendants there’s actually a surprisingly deep trove of modern, cool jewelry on the e-commerce site.

So, as a bit of a test, I decided to see if I could do the same with some of the other pricey baubles the fashion industry is currently obsessing over—using Etsy as well as some indie jewelry designers and affordable mass retailers. Click through to see the result.