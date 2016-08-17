14 Models, Designers, and Celebs on What They’d Win an Olympic Gold Medal For

I think that we can all agree that, unless our name happens to be Simone Biles or Katie Ledecky, we’re never going to get close to perfecting our double layout–half twist or beating the world record for 800-meter freestyle—but that doesn’t mean we don’t all have our unique talents.

Maybe it’s killer karaoke skills, stellar taste in birthday gifts, or an uncanny ability to become BFFs with everyone at the party—or, ya know, an actual sport. There doesn’t need to be a podium to climb on for it to count.

That said, we could all use a little recognition—so with the Rio Olympics well underway and our collective eyes glued to the games, we asked 14 models, designers, and celebrities what they would take home the gold for. Some revealed athletic ambitions, others touted their social skills, and all reminded us that competitiveness isn’t just for Olympians. Read on for responses from Hilary Duff, Lily Aldridge, Rachel Zoe, and more.