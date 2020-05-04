Denim Jackets You’ll Want to Wear All Year Long

Denim jackets are a staple that every woman should have in her closet. Perhaps the most versatile piece of outerwear that you can own, denim jackets can go with just about every piece of clothing in your closet—with the exception of floor-length evening gowns and bulky sweaters. Made for moderate to chilly weather, denim jackets can be worn nearly all year round. They can add a layer of warmth on a cool summer evening or a crisp fall day.

With a distinct and often flattering silhouette, a denim jacket is outwear that can either make a statement or fade into the background and allow your outfit to shine underneath. There are a million ways to style this jacket. You can wear it to work, on date night, out with friends, to a family gathering or on a hike.

The only problem with denim jackets is that there are just so many options to choose from. Many fashion retailers have made these blue, classic jackets. So we decided to help you out and round up the best denim jackets. All of our picks are stylish—of course—and made out of stretchy materials, so you won’t feel restricted by your jacket. If you’re scouring the Internet for a more stand-out denim jacket that doesn’t look like the true-and-blue jackets you see everywhere, we did find jackets that have a variety of different washes for you to try—from peachy pink to aqua blue.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket

Whether you want a worn-looking or a pretty light peach jacket, you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for with Lee Indigo. Comfy and stretchy, these denim jackets are made to wear all day long and dress up (or dress down) any look. Riders has eight different denim wash options, including drenched, black, Falling Star, white, Silver Cloud, Spanish Villa, Aqua Haze and weathered (pictured). The Riders jacket has two button-flap closure pockets and two open side pockets for storing your phone and keys.

2. Wrangler Authentics Women's Stretch Denim Jacket

Everyone needs a classic denim jacket in their closet. It’s a wardrobe staple that can be worn with just about everything. For classic denim-lovers, Wrangler makes a durable, cotton-blend stretch-denim jacket that will keep you comfortable. The Wrangler jacket has metal button closures and contrast stitching to draw your eye to the jacket’s clean lines. There are two different wash options: Drenched and weathered.

3. JUDYBRIDAL Oversize Denim Jacket for Women

For women who want a more slouchy denim look, JUDYBRIDAL’s Oversize jacket is perfect for anyone who wants an edgy and rock ‘n’ roll denim throwback. This jacket pairs perfectly with old concert tees, skinny pants or a short skirt. The ripped denim jacket is made out of 100 percent cotton, ensuring comfort and softness. It comes in two different wash options, blue and light blue.