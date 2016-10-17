Your Comprehensive Guide to Fall’s Best Denim

Denim is a year-round staple: no matter what the weather, it’s one of the first things we reach for when getting dressed. And while we could theoretically get by with just a couple pairs of jeans, every season there seems to be a new batch of must-haves calling our names.

For fall, there are a few trends we’re particularly excited about: for one, mom jeans are getting a sophisticated update with darker washes and more flattering cuts, and while skinnies aren’t going anywhere, you’ll find versions with fresh details like grommets, fraying, and ’70s-inspired embroidery.

Above the belt, jackets are bigger than ever (and I mean that literally), with winter-friendly parkas and oversize sherpa jackets to add to your collection. Plus, jumpsuit fans will be very happy to know that long-sleeve styles are everywhere this season.

Shop fall's biggest denim trends in the slideshow below