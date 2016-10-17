StyleCaster
Your Comprehensive Guide to Fall’s Best Denim

Your Comprehensive Guide to Fall’s Best Denim

Your Comprehensive Guide to Fall’s Best Denim
Photo: Current/Elliott/AMO/Nasty Gal/STYLECASTER

Denim is a year-round staple: no matter what the weather, it’s one of the first things we reach for when getting dressed. And while we could theoretically get by with just a couple pairs of jeans, every season there seems to be a new batch of must-haves calling our names.

For fall, there are a few trends we’re particularly excited about: for one, mom jeans are getting a sophisticated update with darker washes and more flattering cuts, and while skinnies aren’t going anywhere, you’ll find versions with fresh details like grommets, fraying, and ’70s-inspired embroidery.

Above the belt, jackets are bigger than ever (and I mean that literally), with winter-friendly parkas and oversize sherpa jackets to add to your collection. Plus, jumpsuit fans will be very happy to know that long-sleeve styles are everywhere this season.

Shop fall’s biggest denim trends in the slideshow below, and check back all week for more on our forever-favorite fabric.

Straight-Leg
If you haven't jumped on board the vintage-inspired denim trend yet, now's the perfect time to do so—and if you've already been living in your faded Levi's all summer, why not switch things up for fall with a darker wash and a slightly more modern silhouette? These ones are slim through the thighs and tapered towards the ankle.

Cruiser Straight Jeans, $128; at Madewell

Vintage Levi’s 501/505 Jean, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Mid-Rise Jeans. $78; at Abercrombie & Fitch

Current/Elliott The Fling Mid-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans, $250; at Net-A-Porter

Vintage Hi-Rise Jean, $44.95; at American Eagle

Frayed Hems
The raw, undone look pairs just as well with some of the season's more polished pieces—turtleneck sweaters, block-heel boots—as it does with a hoodie and sneakers.

Marques ‘ Almeida Frayed Asymmetric Denim Skirt, $532.57; at Farfetch

AMO Babe High-Rise Jeans, $255; at Moda Operandi

Pre-Damaged Denim Jacket, $70; at Style Nanda

W3 High-Rise Straight Authentic Crop, $285; at 3x1

6th & Lane Released-Hem Denim Crop, $69.90; at Lane Bryant

Grommets and Laces
We'll never say no to insta-rock 'n' roll vibes—especially when they're on an easy-to-wear pair of black skinnies.

Halle Super Skinny Cropped Lace-Up Jeans, $269; at True Religion

Addition Elle Nadia for L and L Plus Nadia Aboulhosn Front Lace-Up Jeggings, $92; at Lord & Taylor

After Party Holed Up Grommet Jeans, $128; at Nasty Gal

Bianca Lace-Up Jean, $325; at Made Gold

Hudson Jeans Riley Grommet Boyfriend Jeans, $285; at Nordstrom

Oversized Jackets
Eventually it will get too cold out to wear your light denim jacket out on its own—but fortunately, there are weather-appropriate options to fill that void. Look for XXL anoraks, supersized puffers, and calf-grazing, shearling-lined styles.

Denim Parka, $695; at Helmut Lang

Stella McCartney Mietta Oversized Denim Jacket, $2,395; at Net-A-Porter

Fleece Denim Jacket, $149; at Zara

J.O.A. Denim Sherpa Aviator Jacket, $128; at Urban Outfitters

Washed Denim Parka, $97; at ASOS

Shadow Effect
Similar to the patchwork trend that's still going strong several seasons in, shadow-effect denim features light and dark washes for a two-tone look.

Stretch 1969 Patchwork True Skinny High-Rise Jeans, $79.95; at Gap

Davis Skinny Boyfriend, $265; at DL1961

Gia Mid-Rise Cropped Flare Jean, $265; at Derek Lam 10 Crosby

The Ex-Lover Boyfriend Straight Ankle, $225; at Joe’s Jeans

Cropped Jeans with Harbor Wash Fake Pockets, $58; at Front Row Shop

Embroidery
Where spring was all about kitschy-cute patches, fall's flora-and-fauna embroidery is a little folksy and definitely all grown up.

Black Floral Embroidered A-Line Denim Skirt, $90; at River Island

Embroidered Distressed Raw Hem Girlfriend Jean, $108; at Express

Grlfnd x Revolve Daria Oversized Denim Trucker Jacket, $448; at Revolve

Marisol Embroidered Denim Skirt, $395; at Tibi

Citizens of Humanity Liya Embroidered High-Rise Jeans, $298; at IFCHIC

Boiler Suits
Call them jumpsuits, boiler suits, or coveralls, these utility-inspired all-in-ones are thoroughly comfy and effortlessly cool.

Boiler Suit, $395; at M.i.h. Jeans

Jumper, $118; at Blank NYC

The Denim Worksuit, $395; at AYR

Denim & Supply Utility Denim Coverall, $298; at Ralph Lauren

Caron Callahan Crawford Jumpsuit, $449; at The Dreslyn

