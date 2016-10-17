Your Comprehensive Guide to Fall’s Best Denim

Denim is a year-round staple: no matter what the weather, it’s one of the first things we reach for when getting dressed. And while we could theoretically get by with just a couple pairs of jeans, every season there seems to be a new batch of must-haves calling our names.
For fall, there are a few trends we’re particularly excited about: for one, mom jeans are getting a sophisticated update with darker washes and more flattering cuts, and while skinnies aren’t going anywhere, you’ll find versions with fresh details like grommets, fraying, and ’70s-inspired embroidery.
Above the belt, jackets are bigger than ever (and I mean that literally), with winter-friendly parkas and oversize sherpa jackets to add to your collection. Plus, jumpsuit fans will be very happy to know that long-sleeve styles are everywhere this season.
Shop fall’s biggest denim trends in the slideshow below, and check back all week for more on our forever-favorite fabric.
Straight-Leg
If you haven't jumped on board the vintage-inspired denim trend yet, now's the perfect time to do so—and if you've already been living in your faded Levi's all summer, why not switch things up for fall with a darker wash and a slightly more modern silhouette? These ones are slim through the thighs and tapered towards the ankle.
Cruiser Straight Jeans, $128; at Madewell
Current/Elliott The Fling Mid-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans, $250; at Net-A-Porter
Frayed Hems
The raw, undone look pairs just as well with some of the season's more polished pieces—turtleneck sweaters, block-heel boots—as it does with a hoodie and sneakers.
Marques ‘ Almeida Frayed Asymmetric Denim Skirt, $532.57; at Farfetch
W3 High-Rise Straight Authentic Crop, $285; at 3x1
6th & Lane Released-Hem Denim Crop, $69.90; at Lane Bryant
Grommets and Laces
We'll never say no to insta-rock 'n' roll vibes—especially when they're on an easy-to-wear pair of black skinnies.
Halle Super Skinny Cropped Lace-Up Jeans, $269; at True Religion
Addition Elle Nadia for L and L Plus Nadia Aboulhosn Front Lace-Up Jeggings, $92; at Lord & Taylor
After Party Holed Up Grommet Jeans, $128; at Nasty Gal
Hudson Jeans Riley Grommet Boyfriend Jeans, $285; at Nordstrom
Oversized Jackets
Eventually it will get too cold out to wear your light denim jacket out on its own—but fortunately, there are weather-appropriate options to fill that void. Look for XXL anoraks, supersized puffers, and calf-grazing, shearling-lined styles.
Denim Parka, $695; at Helmut Lang
Stella McCartney Mietta Oversized Denim Jacket, $2,395; at Net-A-Porter
Fleece Denim Jacket, $149; at Zara
Washed Denim Parka, $97; at ASOS
Shadow Effect
Similar to the patchwork trend that's still going strong several seasons in, shadow-effect denim features light and dark washes for a two-tone look.
Stretch 1969 Patchwork True Skinny High-Rise Jeans, $79.95; at Gap
Davis Skinny Boyfriend, $265; at DL1961
The Ex-Lover Boyfriend Straight Ankle, $225; at Joe’s Jeans
Embroidery
Where spring was all about kitschy-cute patches, fall's flora-and-fauna embroidery is a little folksy and definitely all grown up.
Black Floral Embroidered A-Line Denim Skirt, $90; at River Island
Embroidered Distressed Raw Hem Girlfriend Jean, $108; at Express
Grlfnd x Revolve Daria Oversized Denim Trucker Jacket, $448; at Revolve
Marisol Embroidered Denim Skirt, $395; at Tibi
Citizens of Humanity Liya Embroidered High-Rise Jeans, $298; at IFCHIC
Boiler Suits
Call them jumpsuits, boiler suits, or coveralls, these utility-inspired all-in-ones are thoroughly comfy and effortlessly cool.
Boiler Suit, $395; at M.i.h. Jeans
The Denim Worksuit, $395; at AYR
Denim & Supply Utility Denim Coverall, $298; at Ralph Lauren