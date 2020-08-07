Decorative Gold Foil Napkins That Are Perfect for Your Next Party

Instead of having boring white napkins at your next shindig, try something a little bit more elegant and eye-catching. Napkins definitely aren’t the star of the party and end up crumpled in the trash or recycling bin. But that doesn’t mean they can’t make a statement for the brief time they’re in your friends’ hands. And what stands out more than shiny gold foil? This metallic accent adds a touch of elegance and refinement—when it’s used sparingly, of course. No one wants to see a gold foil toilet, for example. Your friends will notice these napkins and feel a little fancier when they use them while sipping on cocktails.

These cocktail napkins are more absorbent than your average bar napkin. They won’t feel coarse in your hands and will actually be able to deal with party fouls. We rounded up the best decorative gold foil napkins for you. We’ve got an option for the gal who thinks pink and gold is the ideal combo, while there’s another pick for the hostess who is always saying “cheers!” There’s even a gold foil napkin set for the indecisive host who wants many options.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. TROLIR Cocktail Napkins

While white and gold is a great color combo, this set also has pink, dark blue and black napkin options. These dotted gold foil napkins are made out of absorbent virgin wood pulp, so they’re more durable than your average 2-ply napkins, and food-grade gold foil ink. The cocktail napkins are surprisingly soft on the hands and face. They don’t feel cheap or rough unlike other napkins.

2. Pack of 50 Cheers Cocktail Party Napkins 3-Ply

Instead of just opting for patterned gold foil napkins, go a step beyond the norm and get napkins that say something. These elegant napkins scream “cheers!” in a cute, cursive script, which is surrounded by gold dots. It’s fitting that they’re cocktail napkins then. You get 50 napkins in this festive set. They’re 3-ply, so they can absorb liquid in case someone spills a drink.

3. Gold Napkins 100 Pack – Decorative Cocktail Napkins

With this set, you get a total of 100 3-ply napkins. There are four different designs in this pack, so you get 25 of each design. There’s a classic gold foil border, dots, chevron and stripes, allowing you to match your party’s vibe to your napkin. When the party’s over, you can recycle these napkins because they’re biodegradable. They’re also available in pink and rose gold foil.