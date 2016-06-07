10 Interior Design Quotes to Change How You Think About Your Home

Whether you’re looking for pro perspective because you’re feeling blah about the décor in your own space or you simply love an interesting collection of quotes no matter what the topic, these 10 smart, insightful thoughts from design experts will give you a fresh outlook.
Click through for quotes from Philippe Starck and Kelly Wearstler to Charles Eames dropping wisdom to see your home through new eyes.
"A house is much more than a mere shelter—it should lift us emotionally and spiritually."
–John Saladino, interior designer and architect
"The details are not the details. They make the design."
–Charles Eames, architect and designer
"Good design doesn't date."
–Harry Seidler, architect
"Minimalism is designing to allow the art, the books, the view, the people—whatever matters most to the inhabitant—to be the soul of the space."
–Deborah Berke, architect
"You create your own decoration. You choose your color, you choose your mood.... If you are depressed, you put some bright yellow and suddenly you are happy."
–Philippe Starck, interior designer
"Nothing adds soul to a space like a distinctive wall covering. It envelops the room in such unique spirit. Designs that may read as too loud in larger quantities are a great choice to accentuate in moderation, such as on a ceiling or one wall. In smaller doses, they evoke just the right amount of drama."
–Kelly Wearstler, interior designer
"I want to create a place, like a little island, where you can have all your things around you and be comfortable and read a book and even sleep overnight."
–Patricia Urquiola, interior designer
"Chandeliers are the marvels of drop-dead showiness, the jewelry of architecture."
–Peter York, fashion and cultural journalist
"Every room needs a touch of black, just as it needs one antique piece."
–Jan Showers, interior designer
"When you're building a room, you're building character, and character is the strength and wisdom of a home."
–Rose Tarlow, interior designer
