It seems like there’s an endless list of dating apps out there, many catering to various lifestyles from swingers to bikers and farmers only to millionaires only. Here, we’ve weeded out the best dating apps for LGBTQ women. Whether you’re looking for something serious, a hookup or just a new friend, here are six dating apps to check out.

Her

Her was built by LGBTQ women, and many claim that it is the best lesbian dating app around. “The app is for trans and women who identify as lesbian, gay, bi, queer, or just questioning,” explains Mara Rose Smith, a lifestyle blogger at Viperheart. “The app is technically for friendships and for dating.” Smith notes some of the pros of Her are that you have to specifically download a separate app, so there’s virtually no one on there looking for threesomes. But it’s more than just a dating app. It’s also a place where other LGBTQ women can come and get lesbian news and find out what’s happening in their city, like meetups and parties in the community.

Tinder

Tinder is pretty much the same as the opposite-sex version, but you can change your settings to see just women or both men and women, depending on your preference. “You have several girls and couples looking for threesomes, and you’ll also have girls who will peek over on the women’s side of Tinder for the thrill of it and won’t actually contact you,” says Smith. “An important feature of Tinder is that it shows you mutual friends; [Her] doesn’t. This can be a nice ice-breaker, or a horrible nightmare, depending on which side of the closet door you’re on.”

Bumble

So, with Bumble’s opposite-sex pairing, the unique feature is that the female has to initiate conversation with the guy. On the women-seeking-women side, obviously, there’s no feature like that. “So, it’s basically a carbon copy of Tinder, and there were several people I matched with on Bumble who also matched me on Tinder. The double affirmation of matching was a great confidence boost,” says Smith. She adds that one different feature is that every once in a while you’ll find a stray girl who actually meant to make a profile for Bumble BFF. “Those conversations can be a little awkward.”

Fem

Fem is another favored dating app for lesbians and bisexuals because of its video-dating feature. “It gives you opportunities to make friends, chat, meet singles, etc. It also has the option to view people internationally,” says psychotherapist and dating coach, Shaina Singh. While Fem has a lot of the same features as other dating apps, it also has a feature called “rooms.” This allows users to browse chat rooms based on interests. Here, you can meet others, send pictures or just chat and connect. The app claims users can “view video clips of likeminded lesbian women nearby.”

BiCupid

BiCupid is a dating app for bisexual and bi-curious individuals and is the No. 1 dedicated bisexual dating app. It’s also the world’s first and largest dating site that specifically caters to bisexual people, bi-curious singles and bi couples. Here, you can find other open-minded singles and couples who are looking to explore their sexuality, chat, hook up, start a relationship and hang out from all over the world. The app is free to download. According to the app, BiCupid singles start out with something in common — love for bisexual passion and bisexual romance. That common interest will help make dating easier and more effective.

PinkWink

PinkWink is another online dating website for lesbian singles looking for a date, love, romance, even a long-term commitment! The website says PinkWink has already attracted millions of lesbian women. This dating app reportedly “takes online personals to the next level, providing a fun, flirty, and safe environment for lesbians to fall in love. “Not everyone is comfortable in the lesbian dating scene, but at Pinkwink.com, it’s easy to meet, chat, flirt, and set up a date. Millions of singles have already joined the site, preferring the ease of our online dating website that’s just for lesbians, instead of traditional personals,” the app boasts. The dating app features personality profiles as well as a chat and instant-messaging feature. There is also a ton of dating advice, tips and surveys. Membership is also free.

