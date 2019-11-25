The Best Date Idea That’ll Wow Each Myers-Briggs Type

Scroll To See More Images

Have you ever found yourself in this extremely contrived position? You KNOW your S.O. is an ISTP, but you just have no idea what to do with that information. You’re sure this could give you a crucial advantage when it comes to dating them, but you don’t know what the best date idea for their Myers-Briggs is! CONUNDRUM!

Planning a hot date can be hard. There’s real emotional turmoil involved in digging into a person’s psyche to trawl out their truest desires, or at least doing a cursory scroll on Yelp for a new Thai restaurant (a trial in its own way). Wouldn’t it be great to get a leg up when it comes to treating your beloved to a night out, a day trip or an afternoon in using the information about their personality you were strategic enough to glean? Well lucky for you, I’m here to be that leg. Or to give you that leg. Whichever.

I’ve once again managed to harness the extremely sapient power of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator to deliver to you only the purest of personality nuggets direct from the steely claws of the robot I’ve animated using this potent proprietary knowledge. It’s time for you to sit back and relax—the Personality Tron 5000 and I have your back on this one. (In other words, I just, like, came up with a cool list of great date ideas, based off of each Myers-Briggs personality type—and I’m really proud of it.)

Scroll down to see how you should treat your beau on your next date night, or even better, throw your own information their way.

ENFJ

Take them to a class to learn something new like cooking or painting. Your intentionality and thoughtfulness are sure to shine.

ENFP

Get them tickets to a play you know they love (or, if they’re one of the 10 ENFPs on earth who weren’t involved in theater in high school, find a special screening of one of their old favorite movies).

ENTJ

Take them to laser tag, an arcade or even a bar that has board games. Watch their eyes gleam with the fierce glow of competitive spirit and be prepared to fully get your ass beat.

INTJ

Find a museum, wildlife center, or anywhere else where they can walk around and read a lot of plaques with information on them. Nerds.

ESFP

Bring them to a coffee shop with a fantastic aesthetic theme for photos and a good collection of coffee table books and enjoy a nice five hour coffee conversation.

ESFJ

Plan a day with at least three different activities—preferably one active event like skating, biking or hiking; a movie; and a meal in between. Assure them several times you have an agenda and tell them exactly when you’ll be eating.

INTP

Take them to a quiet bar or intimate restaurant where you can have a real conversation. Make sure you ask them about their latest project or the book they’re reading to see them really light up.

INFP

Bring them to a garden, hiking path, rooftop bar or anywhere else famous for being gorgeous.

ISFJ

Cook them their favorite meal and serve it by candlelight. Your effort and knowledge about what they like will speak volumes.

ISTJ

Pack a picnic basket and take them to a park or beach. ISTJs love to revel in the sweetness of simple gestures and are easily overwhelmed, so attention to detail and intentionality with the small stuff will mean the world to them.

ISFP

Pick up a couple of canvases and art supplies and spend a couple of hours arting out. For maximum effectiveness, play one of their favorite albums for background and inspiration.

ENTP

Take them to a museum exhibit, book reading or special event based on whatever specific niche part of history they’re definitely into and watch them gleefully disagree with the various expert perspectives.

ISTP

Find a listicle of obscure museums and attractions in your area—like a haunted winery or a museum about house cats or a park with a statue of Chef Boyardee—and watch in real time as it becomes their newest fixation.

ESTP

Have them dress up nice and take them to a five-star restaurant for dessert and coffee. Give them the gift of rich person views for the cost of an $18 tiramisu.

ESTJ

Take care of a chore they’d allotted time for, like getting their oil changed or vacuuming their apartment, and take them to lunch with the time they didn’t know they had. They’re going to think your efficiency and planning skills are extremely hot.

INFJ

Take a train ride somewhere out of town and tell them three activities you two could do there. You probably won’t end up doing any of them and just wander around instead, but they’ll appreciate the illusion of structure.