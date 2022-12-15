The Best Gifts for Dad at Target Include Tons of Picks Under $30

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like me, shopping for men is literally impossible. I never understand what they actually want to be gifted for the holidays vs. what you think they want. Luckily Target has a variety of the best gifts for dad that are available at any price range. If you want some advice, think about what needs an upgrade in your dad’s life. Maybe he’s been wearing the same coat for the last 10 years and it’s time to get him a new one that’s more in style? Or maybe he’s been complaining about how cold the kitchen floors are in his house and you can get him some stylish slippers for around the house.

Either way, you can’t go wrong because most of these gifts are under $30. From pajamas to slippers to cold weather accessories, here are our best picks for gifts for dad this holiday season that are available at Target now.

Holiday Tartan Plaid Flannel Matching Family Pajama Set

Dads love getting in on the family pajama trend too. Grab these plaid ones that are under $20.

Topher Moccasin Leather Slippers

These slippers just scream dad. And they go perfectly with the plaid pajamas listed above, if I do say so myself.

Altec Lansing HydraMotion Bluetooth Speaker

Help dad go wireless with this bluetooth speaker that’s under $20.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

We know dad is part of the clap on clap off lamp generation, but show him how much he can control around his home with just his voice with this Google Nest.

Men’s Electric Face & Body Trimmer

Make mornings easier for dad with this razor shaving set.

Body & Face Wash + 48-Hour Antiperspirant & Deodorant Gift Pack

The holidays are a great time to gift someone things they need but hate buying for themselves. This gift set wraps up body wash and deodorant in one pretty package.

Duke Cannon Supply Co. Gift Set

If dad is a beer fan, gift him this soap set inspired by his favorite brews.

Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt

Why not refresh dad’s long sleeve tee stock? You know he could use it.

Amazon Blink Mini 1080p Security Camera

Dads love projects and this mini security camera is a great one that’ll cost you under $30 right now.

Tile Mate (2022)

If dad’s always stressing out about losing his keys or even checking his luggage, introduce him to tracking Tiles.