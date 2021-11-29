16 Cyber Monday Sales That Will Have You Forgetting About Black Friday

Scroll To See More Images

This Cyber Monday 2021, the sales are unlike anything we’ve ever seen, because instead of starting on the Monday following Thanksgiving, they started as far back as October. Maybe it’s due to the supply-chain delays, or maybe it’s the fact that shoppers are starting to search for gift ideas earlier than ever this year—either way, we’re taking advantage of these early discounts.

What are some of the best Cyber Monday sales you should be shopping? Well, practically every major retailer is hosting their holiday sales early this year. It all started when Amazon shocked the retail world with its months-long event that began in mid-October. Shortly after, a slew of other major stores followed suit, including Target, Ulta, and Nordstrom. But these price drops are still going on, and still well-worth your attention.

Whether you’re looking for discounts on furniture, celebrity approved accessories, or hot-button electronics, there’s a sale out there just for you. But, to save you the time of having to parse through a bunch of sites and the thousands of deals they’ve got going, we did the work for you.

We checked out all of our fave fashion, home, and electronic destinations and found the best early Black Friday deals available now. The discounts are so iconic, you’d be foolish not to take advantage of them. We’re talking 50% off Uggs, Dyson fans for $150 off, and AirPods at the lowest price of the year. When it comes to these savings, it’s best to trust your gut. Especially since the majority of these items are prone to selling out.

Below, check out the best Cyber Monday sales that we could find.

Amazon

Black Friday is now a few months long at Amazon, where you can shop electronics on sale for truly eye-catching prices. To find all the discounts available—they change daily—head over to the Epic Daily Deals hub, where you’ll be able to see all of the bargains in one spot. (These deals are only for Amazon Prime members, so if you don’t have a membership but still want the discounts, sign up for a free trial here.)

The one deal we can’t recommend enough is on a pair of AirPods (2nd generation) They’re at the lowest cost they’ve been all year at $115 (usually they’re $159). This, along with Le Creuset’s Dutch $120 discount, have our attention.

Zappos

Right this very second, thousands of pairs of shoes are up to 50% off— from Crocs clogs to Kate Spade heels to Frye boots and Columbia snow boots. There are even a few pairs of Impala roller skates in the mix! And of course, Zappos apparel is on sale too, including jeans, tops and more winter essentials.

The Cyber Monday deals aren’t limited to just one day, fortunately — they’ll run through November 28, after which Cyber Monday offerings will take over. But I, for one, can’t wait that long! Catch me stocking up on Circus by Sam Edelman boots, Nine West loafers and yes, even a new pair of Crocs. For reasons I still can’t explain, I really like the zebra ones. For some reason, this particular pair of zebra crocs went viral on TikTok a few months back. Now’s the chance to snag them for less and wear ’em with socks this winter!

Tula

Tula is letting you take 40% its supersized items on its site, meaning you can get this huge eye balm for just $19. It’s formulated to treat and erase dark circles, brightening your under-eyes so that they look youthful and refreshed 24/7.

Urban Outfitters

Unlike most retailers of our favorite, which focus on either apparel or lifestyle, Urban has managed to rule in both categories. Not only are they a go-to spot for TikTok viral cargo pants and crop tops, but their Home section is virtually unmatched. Whether you want furniture that looks straight out of the ’70s or under-$50 decor accents to spruce up your current space without breaking the bank, Urban always has you covered.

For Cyber Monday, you can shop 50% off select styles, including sweaters, pleated pants, and so much more. These bold carpenter pants have our attention—the checkered and animal print patterns they come in are each $35 off.

Alo Yoga

Everything at Alo Yoga is up to 70% off for Cyber Monday—no joke. Now that the yoga pants style of our pants is having a resurgence, we’re shopping this comfy pair of bell bottom leggings. The slit at the bottom is perfect for boots (it’ll show them off just like cropped pants would) and the smoothing high-waist cut is super flattering. What’s not to love?

Abercrombie

Did you ever think you’d be excited for an Abercrombie sale when you’re over 15? We didn’t either, but the resurrected brand has been popping off lately with its size-inclusive selection that includes some seriously cute Melina Pants dupes. Right now, the entire site is 30 percent off. Yep, 30 percent off!

Reformation

Reformation is one of the Hollywood’s most-loved brands; Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner are among its many, many fans. It carries the chicest silhouettes in the most beautiful colors and prints. The design details are to die for, whether they’re puffy sleeves or dainty buttons. Hold onto your seats, ladies and gents, because Ref is giving everyone 25% off sitewide for Cyber Monday.

And that says a lot, since you’ll rarely ever see its clothing discounted literally anywhere. Because this only happens once in a blue moon, you should attack this sale event as if your life depends on it. Our eyes are on this dress that Hailey Bieber loves. It’s ideal for wearing to weddings, work (throw a cardi on top and it’s more casual), or on date nights.

Anthropologie

Get your wallet ready because this is your time to shine (and drop a lot of coin). Score 30% off regular-priced items (some exclusions) and a 30% discount on sale items. In our opinion, the best deal is on the brand’s iconic candles. Right now, you can shop the sale ones for an additional 50% off, meaning you’ll only have to shell out $7 for a huge scented candle that usually costs more than $20.

Good American

Do we need more jeans? No, of course not. But when the GA site is running a 25 percent off promotion, how can we possibly refuse? Rather than make us wait until Black Friday madness kicks in, this sale starts today, November 24, and will run through November 30. Pretty much everything is included, although certain exclusions apply, and you best believe we’ll be putting this hefty discount to good use.

And not just on denim, friends! Good American also makes killer apparel in addition to great jeans. I mean, have you even tried their bodysuits?! Iconic. Their latest launch is the RSVP Ready collection, full of party-ready pieces like sequined wide-leg pants, body-hugging sweater dresses, slinky wrap tops and more. Oh, and did I mention shoes? GA’s boot selection is to die for.

25 percent may not feel like a lot, but when the prices are high, it can make a big difference. Plus, it’s easy to do the math in your head; everything is a quarter off. When I’m furiously adding things to my cart before they sell out, that kind of easy logic is essential to ensuring I don’t go overboard. Faux leather pants are all the rage right now, and I’ve just found the perfect pair.

Dermstore

Dermstore’s Holiday Savings Event is spreading a little holiday cheer to their customers new and old with exclusive savings of up to 30% off their entire site. Unlike other retailers that opt for a higher discount during the late stages of their holiday sale when, let’s face it, all the good stuff has long sold out, Dermstore is combining their Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday deals to give their loyalists some serious bang for their buck.

Starting right this very moment and continuing until November 29 (so you can do some scrolling while your family talks about their favorite sides at Thanksgiving), Dermstore’s 200 must-have brands are heavily discounted and ripe for the picking. Shop everything from lash-enhancing essentials to Tarte favorites for up to 30% off. All you need to do to secure the bag is enter code BLACK at checkout and watch those digits melt away. Plus, you can earn up to 3X Dermstore Rewards points on select top brands if you’re planning on becoming a recurring customer, and, after learning about their generous offerings, who wouldn’t?

Here, you can snag the shockingly effective Peter Thomas Roth hydra-gel patches that soothe your under eyes and help de-puff the area, while also brightening the skin. The nourishing patches contain hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and ceramides to hydrate and plump your skin, on top of minimizing the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles.

Tatcha

Known for its celeb-loved skincare essentials, Tatcha is giving us the best gift we could ask for this Black Friday: a site-wide sale. Take 20% off everything you can find, and that even includes sets. As a bonus, you’ll get a free two-piece gift set with your order of $100 or more, or a four-piece gift set with your order of $200 or more. Just make sure you place your order between November 22 and December 1, which is plenty of time to come up with a game plan for tackling this beast of a sale.

On the top of our shopping list is Jennifer Aniston‘s go-to lip essential, Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask, a deeply nourishing and hydrating product that is more than ideal for this chilly winter ahead. The leave-on jelly formula taps on Japanese peach extract to give you a plumper pout.

Tarte

The renowned beauty brand is offering 40% off sitewide — yes, you heard that correctly(!) — as well as a mind boggling 50% off their holiday steals with code CYBERSZN right this instant.

What are we getting? The brand’s iconic Shape Tape concealer of course. The full-coverage product is completely vegan and has the capabilities to erase away dark spots, red marks, and even some acne. It has a full coverage formula with a matte finish for a super natural look and coverage so good you’ll probably mark it as one of the things you’re thankful for this turkey day. Usually around $30, you can get this large concealer and applicator on sale today for $20.

Nordstrom

More than 30,000 pieces of clothing, jewelry, and shoes are on sale now at Nordstrom. Here, you can easily spot designer footwear for half off. We’re checking out this pair of Marc Fisher lugged sole boots that are discounted for nearly $100 off. The platform style and colorblock design make it an edgy yet classy homerun.

Our Place

Our Place just put practically every piece of their cult-favorite cookware on sale for Cyber Monday, and you can shop favorites for up to $125 off. This sale is unlike any other we’ve seen from the brand. Usually, we get a single discounted pan in a select colorway to pick from, but this Cyber Monday sale includes the iconic Always pan on sale in all the beautiful colorways.

Perhaps one of the best deals is on a duo set including its famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Usually, the two would retail for over $300, but you can get them together now for $250. Another motivator: The Perfect Pot itself isn’t on sale for the holiday, so this is the only way to get a discount on the brand new piece of cookware.

Frasier Sterling

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s go-to accessory spot has necklaces, rings, and bracelets on sale for up to 75% off. You’ll have no trouble finding vintage-looking garb here. The chunky jewelry is trendy, easy to style, and in this sale section, starts at $14.

Target

Target’s Cyber Week deals started Oct. 31 and are running through the very end of November. Obviously, there are going to be massive discounts on the actual day of Black Friday, Nov. 26, and Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, but there will be a bunch of early discounts happening prior that are more than worth taking advantage of—especially since experts are already predicting massive shipping delays.

Every day there will be discounts on different items, including furniture, tech, and accessories, so be sure to check in periodically for updates. Right now, you can shop 50% off kitchen appliances and electronics. One of the best sales we spotted is Ninja’s Foodi Power Blender & Processor System—its $40 off right now and comes with a pitcher, smoothie bowl maker, and a nutrient extractor cup.