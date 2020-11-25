13 Stellar Cyber Monday Sales You Definitely Won’t Want To Miss

Scroll To See More Images

Now that Thanksgiving week is officially in full swing, it’s safe to say that we’re already well into the holiday shopping (and holiday saving) season. Many Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are already live and shoppable, but many retailers and best-selling brands will continue to release deals throughout the week through Cyber Monday. 2020 has been a weird year full of cancellations on all fronts, but rest assured, Cyber Monday discount shopping is still on for this year and we expect more and more bargains and promotions to keep trickling on throughout the month.

Amazon kicked off the season of savings at the beginning of this month with the launch of the Holiday Dash Deals sale event, and many other mass retailers like Walmart and Target followed suit offering early Black Friday deals slated to run all month long. Whether you’re looking to plan your post-Thanksgiving shopping strategy ahead of time or prefer to take advantage of the early deals before stock runs out, we’ve rounded up the best deals to score throughout the remainder of November. As always, we suggest bookmarking this page, because we’ll be updating it on the daily as new info and deals roll in. Happy shopping!

Lele Sadoughi

From Thursday, November 27 to Monday, November 30, take 15 percent off orders over $65, 20 percent off orders $200, 25 percent off orders $500+, and 30 percent off orders $750+. And, every Friday from now through Christmas Day, the brand will be hosting “Happy Hour” specials on select styles.

Sonix

This year, Sonix is offering a generous Cyber Sale, full of deals on their best-selling items (including phone cases!). From November 26 through November 30, they’re offering 25 percent off sitewide and as always, will have free shipping on orders over $40.

Alchemie-Forever

From November 25 through December 1, clean beauty brand Alchemie-Forever will be offering 30 percent off sitewide with the code F&F2020 entered at checkout.

Aldo Shoes

From now until November 30, take up to 50 percent off all sale styles and take 20 percent off regular-priced styles.

Missguided

This year, Missguided is offering steep Cyber discounts all month long. On Thursday, November 26 to November 27, they’ll be offering 60 percent off everything, plus an additional 10 percent off Thanksgiving picks with the code give10 (Thursday) and bff10 (Friday at checkout). On November 30 (Cyber Monday), take 60 percent sitewide and an additional 10 percent off select Cyber picks with the code cyber 10 at checkout.

Morphe

From November 26 through 29, take 40 percent (almost) everything on-site when you enter the code FAB40 at checkout. On November 30, take 30 percent off sitewide using the code CYBER30 and get free shipping on all orders over $30.

PopSockets

PopSockets will be offering 25 percent off of everything on their site on Black Friday (November 27) and Cyber Monday (November 30). No code required.

Nasty Gal

From now through November 30, shop 62 percent off everything storewide when you enter the code NGUS62 at checkout.

Tai Jewelry

Take 20 percent off sitewide from Friday, November 27 to Monday, November 30 everything besides their fine jewelry collection.

LELO

From November 30 to December 3, Lelo will be offering up to 35 percent off select sex toy models, including the top-selling Sona 2 Cruise (25 percent off), the Soraya Wave (25 percent off), and MIA 2 (30 percent off).

Christy Dawn

From now through November 30, take 30 percent off site-wide, including all already-reduced sale items.

Senreve

On Cyber Monday, Senreve will be offering a free gift with purchase as well as free taxes. Receive a deluxe gold chain strap ($95 value) when you spend $300 and more or receive a color block clutch ($175 value) when you spend over $500.

ALO Yoga

On November 30, ALO Yoga will be holding a CYBERSTEALS sale event, with select items on sale for under $100. Oh, and if you can’t wait until Cyber Monday, their pre-Black Friday sale is already live now!