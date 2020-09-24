Cute Headbands for Lazy Hair Days

No matter how much dry shampoo you put on your hair, it still looks like crap on this particular day. You’ve tried brushing it and changing up your part, but it’s limp, greasy and just appears generally messy. Instead of throwing it up into a “I give up” bun, you can hide your slick roots with a large headband. After a few days without showering—whoops—we know that the ends of your hair typically look better than the top. We’ve experienced this hair issue many times. That’s why rounded up the cutest headbands for you, so you can have a quick hair solution, whether you’re trying to hide your lack of hair-washing or you’re running late.

Our picks are either stretchy, round headbands or flexible headbands that go behind your ears. With patterns ranging from cool geometric to trendy tie-dye, these headband sets have a ton of variety. The sets come with a minimum of four headbands and a maximum of 10, so you don’t have to buy the hair bands individually. You get everything you need in one easy order.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. PLOVZ 6 Pack Women's Headbands Sports Workout Hair Bands

Made out of polyester and spandex, these headbands won’t feel constricting on your head. You get a total of six headbands with this set, which all have very different looks and vibes. There’s floral options, stripes, geometric patterns and even a plaid option. These headbands can go from the gym to happy hour easily. There are nine different sets to browse, so you’re sure to find something that suits your style.

2. 4Pcs Women Headbands

If you’ve gone all-in on the tie-dye trend, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got tie-dye hair accessories, too. You get four different knotted tie-dye headbands, which will go with the majority of the outfits in your closet. They’re made out of cotton and spandex, so fashion doesn’t need to equal discomfort. You’ll want to wear these headbands all day long. They also make for great gym headbands, because they absorb sweat.

3. Jaciya 10 Pieces Knotted Headbands

This headband is just begging to be worn at your next meeting, to your next date night or in your next Instagram photo. The knotted design looks elegant, especially thanks to the neat folds that run down from the twisted knot, creating a neat and put-together look. Although these don’t wrap around your head, they still are flexible and comfortable. You get 10 headbands in this set, ranging in color from light gray to wine red.