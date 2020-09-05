Customizable Canvas Tote Bags That You’ll Love

Like many shoppers, you’ve probably traded plastic and cardboard bags in for a stylish tote bag. These cotton canvas bags are more environmentally friendly, and they make more of a fashion statement than any grocery store bag would. Personalized bags take everything to the next level. Whether you’re looking for a keepsake for your bachelorette party or you want your roommate to stop accidentally taking your bag to the store, the best customizable canvas tote bags can help you out.

Made out of durable cotton canvas, these bags are long-lasting and cute. They make great gifts and can be a fun present to yourself as well. When you’re ordering the bag, you type in what you’d like on the bag, personalizing your name, adding a date or your initials. Two of the bags print the information you give them onto the bag, while another embroiders your name or monogram onto it. We’ve got the classic beige totes or a more vibrant option, if you want to turn some heads when you’re buying a pint of ice cream at the grocery store.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. The Cotton & Canvas Co. Personalized Tote Bag

Wear your heart—and name—on your tote bag with this super cute pick. This trendy tote bag is made out of cotton canvas and can fit your groceries, workout gear and your books as you travel around town. You simply enter in your name when you’re ordering this product. Understated and classic, you’ll be able to use this bag every single day. Just be sure to hand-wash it when it comes time to clean it.

2. Personalized Tote Bag for Bachelorette Party

Give your bride tribe a keepsake that they can use every day with this customizable tote bag. This pretty beige tote bag features a pretty floral illustration, the date of your wedding or bachelorette party, the initial and name of your friend and their role in your special day. This tote is beige and made out of organic cotton. You can order one, three or six bags.

3. Personalized Monogrammed Shoulder Bag with Custom Text

If you want to turn some heads with your customized tote bag, this is the pick for you. These canvas bags come in highlighter-bright colors, including turquoise, pink and hibiscus. Don’t worry, you can still get a classic black one, though. You can choose to put your name on the bag or your initials for the monogram. There are multiple fonts and font colors to select from.