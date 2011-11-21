The Best Current May-December Romances In Hollywood

After her high-profile split from husband Marc Anthony this past summer, the brand ambassador for everything Jennifer Lopez, 42, has wasted no time getting back out on the scene.
Us Weekly reports that at last night’s American Music Awards, Lopez performed alongside rumored 24 (!) year-old beau Casper Smart, and then spent the entire after-party making out with him. This is not the first time Lopez has dabbled with a back-up dancer (in fact, she married one of them), but it’s the first time she’s really taken a major dip in the cougar pond.
Many tend to scoff at these relationships, saying that they can’t work. In Lopez’s case, this is probably a rebound considering she just got out of a seven-year marriage, but that’s no reason to judge the cougar! I’m proud of Jenny From the Block for getting, well, back on the block.
This got me thinking about some of my other favorite May-December romances that are currently happening in Hollywood. Take a look at the gallery above and let me know some of your favorite couples with major age differences.
Ellen Barkin, 57, has had her share of relationships over the years (anyone remember her volatile divorce from billionaire Ron Perelman?). However, she seems to be most comfortable with her current beau, Sam Levinson, 26. Sure, this age is difference is a BIGGIE, but Ellen's absolutely nuts (check out her Twitter), so I approve of this artsy pairing.
In my opinion, this is the hottest couple in the world right now. After being cheated on and lied to by her loser ex-husband Tony Parker, Eva Longoria found solace with Penelope Cruz's gorgeous brother, Eduardo. She's 36, he's 25, but this really doesn't seem to matter. I mean, look at this damn picture of them at the airport! Yummy!
After dumping her previous 24 year-old boyfriend Jesus Luz, Madonna is back at it again. Her and Brahim Zaibat seem to be going strong -- but I guess how could you not be when you're dating a studly dude young enough to be your kid, or conversely, when you're dating a lady old enough to be your mom. (But rich enough to make every single one of your dreams come true.) Whatever, not my place to judge. Keep calm and carry on, Madge!
Although in this situation, the male is much older than the female (she's 42, he's 67), Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are one of my favorite couples of all time. Many people dismissed her as a gold digger when the two tied the knot, but 11 years later, they're as happy as ever. After going through his battle with cancer, his son going to prison and her hospitalization for depression, there's nothing that can break these two. He seems more grateful than ever to have her by his side, and she has redefined the term "trophy wife" to mean a classy biatch who stands by her man.
Ugh, the couple that basically started it all. Well, besides Harold and Maude. RIP DEMI AND ASHTON.