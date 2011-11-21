The Best Current May-December Romances In Hollywood

After her high-profile split from husband Marc Anthony this past summer, the brand ambassador for everything Jennifer Lopez, 42, has wasted no time getting back out on the scene.

Us Weekly reports that at last night’s American Music Awards, Lopez performed alongside rumored 24 (!) year-old beau Casper Smart, and then spent the entire after-party making out with him. This is not the first time Lopez has dabbled with a back-up dancer (in fact, she married one of them), but it’s the first time she’s really taken a major dip in the cougar pond.

Many tend to scoff at these relationships, saying that they can’t work. In Lopez’s case, this is probably a rebound considering she just got out of a seven-year marriage, but that’s no reason to judge the cougar! I’m proud of Jenny From the Block for getting, well, back on the block.

This got me thinking about some of my other favorite May-December romances that are currently happening in Hollywood. Take a look at the gallery above and let me know some of your favorite couples with major age differences.