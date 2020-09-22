Stylish Cuff Bracelets Are Must-Have Accessories

You’ve heard about statement necklaces, but who says that you can’t make a statement with your bracelet? Draw even more eyes to your manicure with a cuff bracelet. These shiny, elegant and sometimes colorful bracelets take up a decent amount of real estate on your wrist. They’re impossible not to notice, unlike a delicate chain bracelet that’ll barely show up in photos. Wonder Woman is a huge fan and rocks them, so you know that they’re fashionable. Plus, hers deflect bullets.

Do you know what the best part of cuff bracelets are? You don’t have to fumble around for 10 minutes trying to fasten them around your own wrist. The cuffs are easy to change to put around your wrist and they usually don’t have any closures at all, so you just slip them on and voila, you’re accessorized.

We found the best cuff bracelets for you. Our picks appeal to multiple senses of style. There’s a traditional pick, a glam option and a colorful cuff bracelet that you’ll want to wear everywhere.

1. COUYA Silver Wide Grooved Cuff Bangle

This beautiful bangle will certainly make a statement on your arm. It’s made out of long-lasting stainless steel and doesn’t have any sharp edges, so wearing this cuff bracelet all day won’t be uncomfortable. You can adjust it slightly by bending the ends to make sure it stays on your wrist. It comes in two different styles and features either a silver or gold finish.

2. Besteel 2 Pcs Cuff Bangle Bracelet

Shine bright with this bracelet set. You don’t just get one golden cuff. You get two, so you can basically be a very stylish Wonder Woman. The two bracelets aren’t the same, though. One features many small wire rings around your wrist while the other is a true cuff with three rings on one end. You can wear these bracelets together or separately. Made out of copper, these bracelets are designed to last.

3. SPUNKYsoul Cuff Bracelets

Instead of just a silver or gold bracelet, this cute option is colorful and beaded. There are iridescent black, gold and dark gold beads in rows along this cuff. The beads are made out of iron and glass. This nickel- and lead-free bracelet will certainly complement whatever outfit you pair it with and garner some compliments. It comes in seven vibrant color combinations.