Add a Dash of Metaphysical Charm to Your Home With These Luxe Crystals

Different types of crystals and stones have long been touted for their alleged wellness-boosting and mood-improving benefits—as well as a laundry list of additional metaphysical properties. Regardless of whether or not you believe that crystals offer magical healing powers or not, their aesthetic appeal as home décor items is pretty much undeniable. For instance, turquoise, Lithium Quartz, and Tiger’s Eye have all been associated with promoting improved emotional balance, while Pink Opal, Aquamarine, and Celestine are thought to have stress-reducing properties.

Some advocates of crystal’s therapeutic virtues proudly carry around an assortment of these shimmering stones and crystals around with them each day to protect and improve their spiritual, mental, and physical wellbeing, while others just fancy them as whimsical home décor pieces. Either way, crystals are all the rage right now, and they’re actually much more affordable than you may think. While we’re certainly not qualified to make any sort of claims that any of the below will improve your life in some way, we did go ahead and highlight a few of the prettiest pieces we could find for your consideration.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Ever Vibes Healing Crystal Wand Set

This chakra-enhancing set includes five different healing stones, including Amethyst, Tigers Eye, Rose Quartz, Black Tourmaline, and Citrine. It also comes with a tourmaline necklace to attract positive energy.

2. Crystalya Premium Grade Crystals and Healing Stones

This totally giftable crystal set comes complete with seven different, hand-selected gemstones (each about one inch in size) for each chakra, including Sodalite, Red Jasper, and Amethyst.

3. Lifestyle on Fire Premium Crystal Wand Set

This five-piece set of crystal wands not only livens up your decor scheme at your home or office, but each crystal is also believed to offer certain mood-boosting benefits.