Need To Chill? These Are The 3 Best Crystals For Relieving Stress

Finding effective ways to relieve stress can be the ultimate game-changer. There’s a good chance you’re already going for daily walks, taking social media breaks, downloading mindfulness apps and buying face masks as ways to combat daily stress and find moments of self-care. If you’ve got all that going, why not add the best crystals that relieve stress into your arsenal?

Whether you believe in the power of crystals or not, it’s at least worth giving them a try. Most crystals involve a relatively low monetary investment, one that’s well worth the return of energy and change they can attract. Crystals can improve your love and sex life, foster self-confidence and boost low energy. Basically, they’re bad vibe-blockers, which I think everyone could benefit from.

There are lots of crystal options out there, so it’s important to know which rock will be the most effective at attracting the energy you seek. Most crystals can have multiple purposes, so while you may want to reduce stress, you might also get the added benefit of improving communication or sleeping better, too.

Amethyst, clear quartz and blue lace agate are three great stones to start with if you want a low-stress lifestyle. Read on for each stone’s specific benefits and our top shopping recs. A calmer future is ahead!

Amethyst

Amethyst is a beautiful deep purple crystal that is often used to combat anxiety. It’s no coincidence that shades of purple are associated with tranquility—just as lavender can be used to soothe emotions and improve sleep, amethyst is a natural way to alleviate stress.

Amethyst Crystal Moon Druzy Crescent

Channel calmness while you sleep with these amethyst crescent moon-shaped crystals, perfect to keep by your bedside table for conjuring up comforting, stress-free dreams at night.

Amethyst Crystal Choker

This amethyst choker will encourage calmness and a cool fashion moment. Wearing a crystal choker to a music festival (cough cough Coachella) will help bring positive energy throughout the weekend.

Clear Quartz

Clear Quartz is a translucent stone that works double time to attract positivity and deflect negativity. Since it has the strong positive pull, it’s important to set clear intentions to attract what you specifically need. Think of the crystal as a blank slate that you can project your needs onto and help set some stress-reducing boundaries.

Clear Quartz Crystal Ring

I love when crystals are incorporated into rings because it’s a piece of jewelry that you will notice throughout your day. This ring will help remind you of the intention of calmness that you’ve set throughout the day, making you feel more present.

Clear Quartz Crystal Cluster

This clear quartz crystal cluster doubles as an art piece for your home. The large structure is sure to attract a lot of positive energy, and it will look beautiful when it’s charging in the sunlight.

Blue Lace Agate

Blue Lace Agate is a gorgeous crystal with layers of blue waves. It specifically helps with clear communication, strengthening spirituality and alleviating anxiety. The key with this crystal is to place it in a space that matches your intention—for example, putting the blue lace agate on your desk at work to improve your communication with co-workers.

Blue Lace Agate Smooth Stone

A smooth blue lace agate stone no only attracts soothing energy, but can be physically soothing to touch. Keep one of these stones in your purse or pocket to rub during times of stress to help center you.

Blue Lace Agate Stretchy Oval Bracelet

This stretchy blue lace agate bracelet looks great layered, so you’ll be able to layer on all of your good intentions. When you slip it on in the morning before you leave the house, take that moment for a calming mini-meditation.