These 3 Crystals Are Guaranteed To Enhance Your Sex Life

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The month of February always brings an influx of love-related conversation. Whether it’s about lingerie, the best place to have dinner on the 14th or the ex you keep stalking on Instagram, you’re bound to find yourself discussing something related to love. Now, I’ll go ahead and let you in on a little secret to surviving these scenarios: It doesn’t matter if you think Valentine’s Day is a heart-worthy holiday or a waste of time, so as long as your sex life is strong. If you want to have a bangin’ February (and a sexy 2022 all year long!) skip the box of chocolates and go for something more powerful: the very best crystals for improving your sex and love life.

The internet has some powerful information—I’m sure we all Googled tips for a first kiss at one point or another—and there is a treasure trove of information on the power of crystals. If you’re already using crystals for balance, alignment and overall good vibes, you might as well try them to improve your sex life, too.

Of course, the true key to a good sex life is a partner (or partners!) you trust, openness and communication. But if there are a few crystals that can help you tap into your inner sex god or goddess, why not bring them along for the ride?

Below, I’ve done the heavy lifting and found the crystals that make all the difference. Keep ’em by your bedside and get ready for your next steamy night in!

Rose Quartz: The Love Stone

If the biggest obstacle to improving your love and sex life is having someone to improve it with, a rose quartz will help you manifest the perfect partner. The first step to finding someone else to love, is to love yourself (yes, it’s cheesy but it’s the truth!).

Rose quartz will encourage the true meaning of love to reveal itself—this can be love within yourself, someone new or someone that is already in your life.

Rose Quartz Heart Necklace

A rose quartz necklace is extra-powerful because it sits right above your heart. Go the extra step by wearing a heart-shaped stone to attract true love—and compliments.

Raw Rose Quartz Crystal

The light pink color of raw rose quartz makes it beautiful to display—we love a crystal that doubles as decor!

Citrine: The Confidence Creator

Let’s go back to the self-love element of a good sex life. Confidence is hot—and when you feel good, you’ll attract the right partner(s). Citrine will stimulate clarity, joy and creativity, to help you confidently engage in new experiences in and out of the bedroom.

Large Raw Citrine Stone

Placing large raw citrine crystals around your home will help attract joyful energy throughout your space.

Raw Citrine Crystal Layering Necklace

Wearing a citrine necklace will act as a daily reminder to focus on positivity and self-love.

Carnelian: The Fire Starter

Carnelian crystals are a burning orange hue and can be used to ignite passion in your love life. If you are looking for a quick libido fix, display raw carnelian in your home. If you’ve always wanted your Sex and the City character quiz answer to be Samantha, wear carnelian as jewelry to add sexual energy to your aura.

Raw Carnelian Gemstone Ring

Carry a carnelian stone like it’s your own little passion torch by wearing it as a ring. Whatever you touch will turn to hot, liquid gold (or something like that).

Raw Carnelian Stone

Place a collection of raw carnelian stones on your nightstand by your bed to manifest sexual energy in the most optimal location.