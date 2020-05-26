Crossbody Cell Phone Purses That Will Replace Your Cluttered Handbag

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like many of us, the micro bag trend simply isn’t practical—regardless of just how chic and on-trend they may be. Many of us rely on our oversized handbags, totes, and backpack-purse hybrids to safety stow all of our daily essentials (and may some non-essentials, if we’re going to be completely honest here.) From lipsticks to compact, keys and recipes, to your tech gadgets and chargers, and of course your cellphone, we expect a lot out of our bags. Unfortunately, these bulky bags can often turn into a black hole, making it virtually impossible to find our keys or phone when we need it without having to rummage through the overflow of items to find what exactly we’re looking for at that very moment.

Fortunately, there’s a sleek, practical and stylish solution to this common problem. Crossbody cellphone bags allow you to tote around your phone while keeping it protected and keeping you hands-free when you’re on the go. These functional little phone holders won’t replace your building bag of course, but they will help you stay organized and available when you’re out and about. Ahead, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite (and chic) styles.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. The Sak Iris Large Smartphone Crossbody

This embossed 100 percent genuine leather smartphone holder also conveniently doubles as a full-sized wallet, with plenty of space for all of your cards, cash, coins, and of course your phone. The adjustable strap allows you to be hands-free for commuting, shopping, or running errands. It’s designed with sixteen card slots, two slip pockets, and one main compartment to secure and protect your phone from damage.

2. S-ZONE Crossbody Cell Phone Bag

This chic phone holder and wallet hybrid keeps your phone, credit cards, cash, and coins nice and handy wherever you are. The faux leather body looks polished and fashionable, while the durable build and high-quality metal details keep your belongings safe from damage. It’s also backed by a one year warranty, so you can feel confident about your purchase.

3. My Friday Small Crossbody Cell Phone Purse for Women

Designed with luxe faux leather, this surprisingly spacious smartphone purse, and wallet also features three separate compartments to help keep your items neat, organized, and easily accessible. Aside from your phone, cash, and cards, it’s also big enough to hold your keys, a lip gloss or two, and a few other small essentials you’d like to keep at easy reach.